Guy Fieri filmed an episode for his Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” at Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, SC. He tried several barbecue items, including brisket nachos and burnt ends mac and cheese. The show airs Nov. 13, 2026. Terri Richardson/trichardson@thesunnews.com

Food Network star Guy Fieri is again putting the Grand Strand on the national culinary map.

Two North Myrtle Beach eateries will appear on an upcoming episode of “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives,” filmed during Fieri’s recent trip to the Grand Strand.

Here are key takeaways:

When will show air?

Krave Bagels and Brisket Saloon will be featured in a “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives” episode titled “Northwest, Southeast,” premiering at 9 p.m. Nov. 13 on Food Network.

Guy Fieri, host of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” stands with his son Hunter and Jeff Pietila, owner of Krave Bagels in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Krave will join Brisket, another North Myrtle Beach restaurant, on a new episode of the show on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Warner Bros.

What did Guy eat?

Krave made scratch bagels including the Everything and French Toast varieties. He also sampled Krave’s honey cinnamon cream cheese and chicken salad, which was placed on top of an Everything bagel.

Brisket showcased its Texas-style smoked meats, burnt ends mac and tacos.

Guy Fieri, host of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” left, stands with owners of Brisket in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Brisket will join Krave Bagels, another North Myrtle Beach restaurant, on a new episode of the show on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Warner Bros.

Why was Guy here?

Fieri’s Grand Strand filming trip coincided with the September grand opening of his second Downtown Flavortown, a 50,000-square-foot restaurant, arcade and bowling alley at Myrtle Beach Mall.

Where else did he go?

In addition to Brisket, Fieri filmed at several area spots including Toffino’s Italian Bakery, Seasons by 10/Fold, J-Mike’s Flavor Station and Old Town Crepes.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.