Myrtle Beach restaurant moving after decades in yellow building. Where is it going?

Maryland Fried Chicken in Myrtle Beach, SC, is moving to a new location. The restaurant known for its fried chicken and southern sides has been in its downtown location for decades. Nov. 11, 2026 Terri Richardson/trichardson@thesunnews.com

A chicken restaurant that’s been in the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach for decades is moving.

Maryland Fried Chicken, located in its yellow building at 939 N. Kings Highway adjacent to another longtime restaurant, Mammy’s, is planning to relocate at the beginning of the year, workers said.

Maryland Fried Chicken in Myrtle Beach, SC, is moving to a new location. The restaurant known for its fried chicken and southern sides has been in its downtown location for decades. Nov. 11, 2026 Terri Richardson/trichardson@thesunnews.com

It is unclear why the fried chicken restaurant is moving or what will happen to the building. The building is owned by the First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach.

Messages left with a restaurant manager and a church official were not returned before publication.

The restaurant’s new location will be at 1803 N. Kings Highway, which is the former location of Bistro B restaurant. The restaurant, which opened in April 2025, combined a dining establishment with the popularity of pickleball by having three pickleball courts in the back of the building where diners or others could play.

The former owner, who declined to provide his name, said on Wednesday that the restaurant closed on Sept. 1 because he planned to retire.

Before Bistro B, the building hadn’t had a business located there in about 15 years.