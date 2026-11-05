Pulling gun over microwaved fish, to bribery: Horry officers charged with crimes

Handcuffs stock image Katie Goodale/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Co

A Myrtle Beach Police detective’s arrest for pointing a gun at a fellow officer over microwaved fish is the latest in a string of criminal cases involving law enforcement in the Horry County area.

Here’s a look at officers who have been charged with crimes in the past three years.

Michael DeBiase, 46, a fired Myrtle Beach Police detective, agreed in October 2026 to plead guilty to public disorderly conduct and surrender his police certification after being accused of pointing his department-issued handgun at a fellow officer who was warming up fish in a microwave. Read the original story here.

Todd Keith Massey, 40, a former Horry County Police officer and Loris clerk of court, faces new grand larceny and ethics charges accusing him of inflating his own salary by more than $55,000 while working for the city — on top of an earlier guilty plea for forgery tied to stealing from the Giving Hope Gardens nonprofit. Read the original story here.

Horry County Police Pfc. Aldrich Roshun Calloway was charged with bribery and misconduct in office after allegedly offering to dismiss traffic tickets in the Garden City area in exchange for $400 and $200 payments through Cash App or Venmo, with one conversation recorded by the driver. Read the original story here.

Taimar Lerechonde Thomas, a Conway resident who formerly worked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, pleaded guilty to preparing a false return and tax evasion, receiving a two-year suspended sentence and an order to repay $15,565 after filing fraudulent tax returns for unknowing taxpayers between 2017 and 2023. Read the original story here.

Myrtle Beach Police Officer Aaron Allston was arrested in August 2025 on a second-degree domestic violence charge involving a pregnant woman with whom he shares a child, who was found injured at a Brackish Drive home. Read the original story here.

DUI and hit-and-run charges against North Myrtle Beach Police Sgt. Chris King, stemming from a September 2023 off-duty crash, were dismissed in June 2025 after prosecutors said witnesses could not verify who was driving — though a civil lawsuit by the injured driver is still pending. Read the original story here.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Christopher Bailey was dismissed and charged with official misconduct after investigators said he had sex in his patrol vehicle in the Murrells Inlet area in May 2024 with a woman he met on an adult website. Read the original story here.

Former Surfside Beach Police Sgt. John Gambone was arrested in October 2023 on second-degree assault and battery and misconduct charges, accused of throwing a handcuffed person to the ground during a 2021 arrest, causing multiple facial fractures and loss of consciousness. Read the original story here.

Quintard Tucker, a former Horry County police officer, was charged in March 2023 with third-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary after allegedly punching a person inside a room at Compass Cove Resort on Ocean Boulevard and pushing a woman in the parking lot. Read the original story here.

South Carolina state trooper Rashaad Chestnut was arrested in April 2025 on a third-degree assault and battery charge after surveillance footage reportedly showed him pulling a man out of a car and punching him in the parking lot of Griffin’s IGA on S.C. 90 around 4 a.m. Read the original story here.

The summary points above were compiled with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists. The source reporting referenced above was written and edited entirely by journalists.