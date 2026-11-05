Myrtle Beach police respond to reports of potential ‘explosion' at Ripley's Aquarium

The entrance to Ripley’s Aquarium is pictured on June 15, 2022. The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the popular tourist spot on Nov. 4, 2026 after a “suspicious” person reported that there would be an “explosion” in the area. MyrtleBeach

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a popular tourist spot at Broadway at the Beach Wednesday night after a person reportedly said there would be an “explosion” in the area.

Just after 6 p.m., MBPD posted on Facebook that officers were in the 1100 block of Celebrity Circle, which is the location of Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.

The aquarium had contacted law enforcement after a “visitor made statements that raised serious safety concerns,” according to a Facebook post from Ripley’s Aquarium.

After police arrived on scene, a “suspicious” person who police said had allegedly made the comment was detained and a backpack was located.

No explosive devices were found in the backpack or in the area, according to MBPD spokesperson Lt. Tom Vest.

Around 7 p.m., MBPD cleared the area and determined it was safe.