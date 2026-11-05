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Myrtle Beach police respond to reports of potential ‘explosion' at Ripley's Aquarium
By Kate Robins,3 days ago
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a popular tourist spot at Broadway at the Beach Wednesday night after a person reportedly said there would be an “explosion” in the area.
Just after 6 p.m., MBPD posted on Facebook that officers were in the 1100 block of Celebrity Circle, which is the location of Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
The aquarium had contacted law enforcement after a “visitor made statements that raised serious safety concerns,” according to a Facebook post from Ripley’s Aquarium.
After police arrived on scene, a “suspicious” person who police said had allegedly made the comment was detained and a backpack was located.
No explosive devices were found in the backpack or in the area, according to MBPD spokesperson Lt. Tom Vest.
Around 7 p.m., MBPD cleared the area and determined it was safe.