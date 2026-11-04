North Myrtle Beach Italian restaurant is opening a second location. Here's where

Benitos Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta is opening a second location in Murrells Inlet. Benitos Brick Oven

A North Myrtle Beach Italian restaurant is now opening a second location.

Benitos Brick Oven and Pasta at 1598 Highway 17 S. was taken over by new owners three years ago, according to general manager Christian Lavallade. After the success with the restaurant, the owners decided to build a second location at 4410 U.S. 17 South in Murrells Inlet.

It will be next door to Luna Mexican Bar and Grill, which is part of the owners’ restaurant group, Lavallade said.

The second Benitos will be the “smaller brother” of the two, Lavallade said. While it will offer some of the same items on the original menu, the restaurant will be more upscale, adding steaks and seafood dishes, he said.

The restaurant is expected to open in about three to four weeks, pending final inspections, Lavallade said.