Myrtle Beach neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to plants. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

What’s available:

Queen mattress in good condition

in King box spring , heavy duty , good condition

, , Yellow round storage ottoman in fair condition

in Wooden end tables

Details:

From a smoke-free home

All items are stored in a storage unit in Murrells Inlet

Pickup needed this weekend

Location: Magnolia Point, Myrtle Beach, SC (storage unit in Murrells Inlet)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Potted Carolina allspice plant (listed as "Carolina allsprice")

Features:

Has pretty red flowers in spring

Can grow quite large if not trimmed regularly

if not trimmed regularly Already potted and ready for a new home

Pickup details:

Free plant

plant Will be placed in the driveway for easy pickup

Location: The Gates, Myrtle Beach, SC, off Holmestown Road

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Leather couch

Condition:

Free to pick up

to pick up One end reclines but needs repair

Location: Listed in Tuscany, Myrtle Beach, SC, with pickup in Forestbrook area

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Myrtle Beach tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.