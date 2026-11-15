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🎁 Community Freebies Around Myrtle Beach — Furniture & More
Myrtle Beach neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to plants. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Free Furniture Items in Murrells Inlet Storage Unit
What’s available:
- Queen mattress in good condition
- King box spring, heavy duty, good condition
- Yellow round storage ottoman in fair condition
- Wooden end tables
Details:
- From a smoke-free home
- All items are stored in a storage unit in Murrells Inlet
- Pickup needed this weekend
Location: Magnolia Point, Myrtle Beach, SC (storage unit in Murrells Inlet)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Carolina Allspice Potted Plant
Item: Potted Carolina allspice plant (listed as "Carolina allsprice")
Features:
- Has pretty red flowers in spring
- Can grow quite large if not trimmed regularly
- Already potted and ready for a new home
Pickup details:
- Free plant
- Will be placed in the driveway for easy pickup
Location: The Gates, Myrtle Beach, SC, off Holmestown Road
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Leather Couch with Recliner End
Item: Leather couch
Condition:
- Free to pick up
- One end reclines but needs repair
Location: Listed in Tuscany, Myrtle Beach, SC, with pickup in Forestbrook area
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Myrtle Beach tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.