Myrtle Beach healthcare is buzzing right now—steady local roles plus solid-paying travel contracts. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there’s good variety here.

Employer: AEG Vision

AEG Vision Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with optometrists doing pre-testing, specialty diagnostics, contact lens training, and EHR documentation. Comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Travel, full-time (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks)

Pay: $1,703–$1,876 per week (depending on qualifications/experience)

Night-shift CT contract with a chance to extend, working in a busy hospital imaging department. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC area (remote; must live within 60 miles of an HCA hospital)

(remote; must live within 60 miles of an HCA hospital) Type: Full-time, work from home

Salary: Not listed

Handle phone-based scheduling for tests, procedures, and admissions, plus insurance and pre-cert details, all from home. Role comes with comprehensive medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, education support, and more.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Pay: $1,850 per week

General ultrasound travel role starting 12/14/2026, with guaranteed hours and night shifts. Triage offers day-one health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, housing options, CE/licensing reimbursement, and bonuses.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time RN

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-acuity care to critically ill cardiac patients—vent management, drips, rapid assessments, and emergency response in a fast-paced CCU. Best fit if you’re confident with cardiac monitoring and critical care tech.

Employer: AEG Vision

AEG Vision Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar AEG posting with the same core duties: pre-testing, specialty diagnostics, contact lens training, and schedule management. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Human Eyes Vision Center

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Blend front-desk work with clinical tech duties—patient workups, diagnostic testing (OCT, visual field, fundus photos), plus phones, scheduling, and insurance verification. Comes with paid time off and vision insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw in an application—healthcare hiring moves fast, and options open up once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.