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Myrtle Beach
🏥 Myrtle Beach healthcare jobs with multiple openings & travel pay
5 days ago
Myrtle Beach healthcare is buzzing right now—steady local roles plus solid-paying travel contracts. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there’s good variety here.
Optometric Technician
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work side-by-side with optometrists doing pre-testing, specialty diagnostics, contact lens training, and EHR documentation. Comes with 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
Travel CT Technologist – up to $1,876/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (hospital setting)
- Type: Travel, full-time (36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights, 13 weeks)
- Pay: $1,703–$1,876 per week (depending on qualifications/experience)
Night-shift CT contract with a chance to extend, working in a busy hospital imaging department. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and referral bonuses.
Diagnostic Procedure Scheduler (Work From Home)
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC area (remote; must live within 60 miles of an HCA hospital)
- Type: Full-time, work from home
- Salary: Not listed
Handle phone-based scheduling for tests, procedures, and admissions, plus insurance and pre-cert details, all from home. Role comes with comprehensive medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, education support, and more.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $1,850/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $1,850 per week
General ultrasound travel role starting 12/14/2026, with guaranteed hours and night shifts. Triage offers day-one health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, housing options, CE/licensing reimbursement, and bonuses.
Registered Nurse – Cardiac Critical Care (CCU)
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time RN
- Salary: Not listed
Provide high-acuity care to critically ill cardiac patients—vent management, drips, rapid assessments, and emergency response in a fast-paced CCU. Best fit if you’re confident with cardiac monitoring and critical care tech.
Optometric Technician
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar AEG posting with the same core duties: pre-testing, specialty diagnostics, contact lens training, and schedule management. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
Front Desk / Optometric Tech
- Employer: Human Eyes Vision Center
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Blend front-desk work with clinical tech duties—patient workups, diagnostic testing (OCT, visual field, fundus photos), plus phones, scheduling, and insurance verification. Comes with paid time off and vision insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw in an application—healthcare hiring moves fast, and options open up once you’re in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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