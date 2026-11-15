Myrtle Beach food spots are busy and hiring, from national chains to big-box deli counters. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with room to grow if you like leading a team.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (9900-D N Kings Hwy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Lead shifts, manage 3–30 team members, handle store operations, and jump in on everything from taking orders to making pizzas and deliveries. Comes with weekly pay, management training, flexible schedules, and employee discounts, great if you want to move up to store manager.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (1706A S King’s Hwy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Similar role at a different Domino’s location: run shifts, oversee staff, control costs, and keep customers happy while helping with phones, ovens, and deliveries. Includes weekly pay, leadership training, flexible hours, and discounts, ideal if you want a fast track into restaurant management.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 541 Seaboard St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16–$29/hour plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

Prep deli and bakery items, stock the sales floor, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety standards high. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.