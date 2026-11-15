Myrtle Beach is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and keeping things running smooth, these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role backs up store leadership and steps in when managers are out. You’ll lead the sales floor, coach the team, and enjoy strong retail perks like 50% off shoes and a free pair every season.

Employer: Steve Madden

Steve Madden Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with the Store Manager on sales, visuals, hiring, and training. Good fit if you have 3–5 years retail experience and want growth plus solid benefits and big employee discounts.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients with questions, orders, and updates. You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, enter orders, and keep records up to date.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (multi-store district)

Myrtle Beach, SC (multi-store district) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonus for hitting goals

Multi-store leadership track where you support several locations, coach Store Managers, and travel up to 50% of the time. Comes with PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team on the sales floor, handle returns, online orders, and opening/closing duties. Great if you like cars and want career growth, 401k with contributions from day one, and tuition help.

Employer: Kingston Resorts

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, SC Type: Full-time, year-round

Salary: From $15.00/hour

Answer guest calls, share info about the resort, and handle emergencies calmly. Includes free lunch, free health club membership, and discounted travel for you and your family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.