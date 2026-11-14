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🔧 Myrtle Beach building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Myrtle Beach is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings clean, safe, and guest‑ready. Here are a few solid maintenance and cleaning roles hiring now.
Basic Restoration Technician
- Employer: BELFOR Property Restoration
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping with water damage and mold cleanup using pumps, extractors, and other gear. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift 50+ lbs, and don’t mind tight spaces, nights, or some travel.
Houseperson
- Employer: Kingston Resorts / Kingston Plantation Condos
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Salary: Not listed
Keep this oceanfront resort running smoothly by delivering linen, stocking closets, and cleaning public areas and meeting rooms. Comes with PTO, health plans, 401(k) + match, free lunch, health club membership, travel discounts, and more; must be flexible for weekends and holidays.
Cleaning Professional
- Employer: Well & Good Myrtle Beach
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (Grand Strand area)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $300 – $3,600 per week (flat-rate, per job)
Turnover cleaning for vacation rentals between guest stays—full clean, linens, restocking, and final checks. Offers above‑market flat rate pay, flexible schedule, paid training, and lots of extra assignment opportunities; must have prior housekeeping/vacation rental experience and reliable transportation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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