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📣 Myrtle Beach sales & marketing jobs with multiple openings
Myrtle Beach is busy and growing, which means more sales and marketing roles tied to tourism, housing, and food service. Here are a few solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.
Marketing Agent – Bounce Back
- Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (resort environment)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work right in the resort lobby and checkout areas, chatting with guests as they leave and offering Bounce Back and Mini Vacation packages. Great if you enjoy a fast pace, standing/walking, and using consultative sales to turn vacation dreams into future bookings.
Outside Sales Counselor
- Employer: Meritage Homes
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (multiple new home communities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Sell new construction homes, work closely with Realtors and homebuyers, and be the main contact from first visit through closing. Good fit if you have 3+ years of outside sales, like touring model homes, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and some holidays.
Sales Representative – Myrtle Beach, SC
- Employer: FreshPoint, Inc.
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (field/territory role)
- Type: Full-time, outside sales
- Salary: Competitive base + bonus + incentives (exact amount not listed)
Outside sales role serving restaurants and foodservice accounts, with mileage reimbursement, cell phone, bonuses, and strong benefits (401(k) match & ESPP). Ideal if you have 2+ years in sales or restaurant/chef work, enjoy being on the road, and like helping local food businesses grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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