Myrtle Beach is busy and growing, which means more sales and marketing roles tied to tourism, housing, and food service. Here are a few solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (resort environment)

(resort environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work right in the resort lobby and checkout areas, chatting with guests as they leave and offering Bounce Back and Mini Vacation packages. Great if you enjoy a fast pace, standing/walking, and using consultative sales to turn vacation dreams into future bookings.

Employer: Meritage Homes

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (multiple new home communities)

(multiple new home communities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell new construction homes, work closely with Realtors and homebuyers, and be the main contact from first visit through closing. Good fit if you have 3+ years of outside sales, like touring model homes, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and some holidays.

Employer: FreshPoint, Inc.

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (field/territory role)

(field/territory role) Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: Competitive base + bonus + incentives (exact amount not listed)

Outside sales role serving restaurants and foodservice accounts, with mileage reimbursement, cell phone, bonuses, and strong benefits (401(k) match & ESPP). Ideal if you have 2+ years in sales or restaurant/chef work, enjoy being on the road, and like helping local food businesses grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.