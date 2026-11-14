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Myrtle Beach
🏥 Myrtle Beach Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles
12 days ago
Myrtle Beach healthcare is buzzing right now – from hospital roles to home health and travel contracts, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.
Athletic Trainer (PRN, Multisite Float)
- Employer: CORA Physical Therapy
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: PRN / Non-clinical, outpatient
- Salary: Not listed
Work across multiple outpatient clinics helping rehab patients and athletes under PT/physician direction. Flexible schedules, full benefits options, 401(k), tuition help, and new grads are welcome.
Travel CT Technologist – ~13 Weeks
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Travel contract, 36 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Pay: $2,161/week (per listing)
13-week CT Tech assignment with 12-hour day shifts. RN-founded, national agency with tax-free stipends and support for imaging travelers.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – General
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 rotating
- Estimated Pay: $2,037/week
General ultrasound travel role with housing and M&I per diems broken out, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and weekly pay.
Travel CT Technologist
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Estimated Pay: $2,037/week
CT Tech travel contract with similar benefits to the ultrasound role: housing options, licensure reimbursement, and recruiter support.
Occupational Therapist PRN
- Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Help patients regain independence in an acute care setting, creating and adjusting OT care plans. Access to a large HCA benefits ecosystem and a busy 300+ bed Level I trauma hospital.
Ultrasound Technologist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based ultrasound role with no travel required. Requires ARRT-VS, RDMS, or RVT and offers a full HCA benefits package and education support.
Registered Nurse – Clinic (Weekdays Only)
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / Strand Regional Specialty Associates
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient RN role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. You’ll manage patient flow, give meds, handle triage calls, and support a physician practice with strong HCA benefits.
FlexHome Caregiver – Assisted Living Communities
- Employer: Senior Helpers
- Location: Based in Myrtle Beach, SC (serving Carolina Forest, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Conway, Little River)
- Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs) or flexible
- Pay: $16–$18/hour
Provide one-on-one care to seniors inside assisted living communities (not facility-wide care). Flexible shifts, next-day pay, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits for 30+ hrs/week.
Transport EMT PRN
- Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
PRN EMT role supporting patient transport for a busy Level I trauma center. Requires state EMT or AEMT and BLS; HCA offers robust benefits even for many PRN roles (eligibility varies).
Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse (LPN/LVN)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:30am–4:00pm
- Pay: Competitive federal GS-06 LPN scale (exact step set by VA)
Clinic-based VA role with heavy hands-on patient care, meds administration, and procedure support. Comes with federal benefits: pension, 401(k)-style plan, 37–50 days paid time off/year, and strong insurance options.
Certified Clinical Medical Assistant – Magnolia OB/GYN
- Employer: McLeod Health
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work closely with OB/GYN providers doing direct patient care, vitals, procedures, meds, education, and scheduling. Requires registered or state-certified MA and at least 1 year of clinical experience.
Lab Assistant PRN
- Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level lab support role (HS diploma/GED + 6 months experience). Good fit if you want to get into hospital lab work with access to HCA’s education and tuition programs.
Psychiatric Mental Health NP – 3 Days/Week
- Employer: Psychiatry practice via Nurse Practitioner Hub
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (on-site)
- Type: Part-time (about 3 days/week), path to full-time
- Pay: $55–$60/hour
Outpatient PMHNP role focused on depression, PTSD, ADHD, plus ketamine and Spravato treatments (training and lodging for training provided). New grads welcome, with weekly 1:1 supervision and a clear growth path.
Medical Laboratory Technician PRN
- Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital MLT role; requires an associate degree and MLT certification within 1 year. No experience required, and you’ll have access to HCA’s retirement match and tuition support.
Patient Care Tech PRN
- Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on bedside support role assisting RNs with vitals, mobility, and daily care. Great entry point into hospital nursing; only BLS is required (within 30 days) and no prior experience is needed.
Registered Nurse – Infusions (Rheumatology)
- Employer: Carolina Health Specialists
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:45–5:15, Fri 8–12
- Salary: Not listed (described as excellent pay and benefits)
Clinic infusion RN role (no nights/weekends) in a rheumatology practice. You’ll manage IV infusions end-to-end, from benefit checks and mixing meds to monitoring patients and documenting.
Athletic Trainer (PRN, Multisite Float)
- Employer: CORA Physical Therapy
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: PRN / Non-clinical, outpatient
- Salary: Not listed
Duplicate listing of the CORA PRN Athletic Trainer role above, posted via Indeed. Use whichever link you prefer to apply.
Clinical Manager – Home Health
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,336–$104,004/year (based on experience, per posting)
RN leadership role overseeing home health clinical operations, staff, scheduling, and quality. Mix of office-based coordination and occasional direct patient care, with full Optum/UnitedHealth benefits.
Ultrasound Technologist PRN
- Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: PRN
- Salary: Not listed
PRN ultrasound role at Grand Strand; requires RDMS/RVT/ARRT-VS or related degree plus BLS. Good option if you want flexible hours with big-hospital resources.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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