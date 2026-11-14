Myrtle Beach healthcare is buzzing right now – from hospital roles to home health and travel contracts, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.

Employer: CORA Physical Therapy

CORA Physical Therapy Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: PRN / Non-clinical, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Work across multiple outpatient clinics helping rehab patients and athletes under PT/physician direction. Flexible schedules, full benefits options, 401(k), tuition help, and new grads are welcome.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Travel contract, 36 hrs/week, days

Estimated Pay: $2,161/week (per listing)

13-week CT Tech assignment with 12-hour day shifts. RN-founded, national agency with tax-free stipends and support for imaging travelers.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 rotating

Estimated Pay: $2,037/week

General ultrasound travel role with housing and M&I per diems broken out, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and weekly pay.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days

Estimated Pay: $2,037/week

CT Tech travel contract with similar benefits to the ultrasound role: housing options, licensure reimbursement, and recruiter support.

Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Help patients regain independence in an acute care setting, creating and adjusting OT care plans. Access to a large HCA benefits ecosystem and a busy 300+ bed Level I trauma hospital.

Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based ultrasound role with no travel required. Requires ARRT-VS, RDMS, or RVT and offers a full HCA benefits package and education support.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Strand Regional Specialty Associates

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient RN role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. You’ll manage patient flow, give meds, handle triage calls, and support a physician practice with strong HCA benefits.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Location: Based in Myrtle Beach, SC (serving Carolina Forest, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Conway, Little River)

Based in (serving Carolina Forest, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Conway, Little River) Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs) or flexible

Pay: $16–$18/hour

Provide one-on-one care to seniors inside assisted living communities (not facility-wide care). Flexible shifts, next-day pay, PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits for 30+ hrs/week.

Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

PRN EMT role supporting patient transport for a busy Level I trauma center. Requires state EMT or AEMT and BLS; HCA offers robust benefits even for many PRN roles (eligibility varies).

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:30am–4:00pm

Pay: Competitive federal GS-06 LPN scale (exact step set by VA)

Clinic-based VA role with heavy hands-on patient care, meds administration, and procedure support. Comes with federal benefits: pension, 401(k)-style plan, 37–50 days paid time off/year, and strong insurance options.

Employer: McLeod Health

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with OB/GYN providers doing direct patient care, vitals, procedures, meds, education, and scheduling. Requires registered or state-certified MA and at least 1 year of clinical experience.

Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level lab support role (HS diploma/GED + 6 months experience). Good fit if you want to get into hospital lab work with access to HCA’s education and tuition programs.

Employer: Psychiatry practice via Nurse Practitioner Hub

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (on-site)

Type: Part-time (about 3 days/week), path to full-time

Pay: $55–$60/hour

Outpatient PMHNP role focused on depression, PTSD, ADHD, plus ketamine and Spravato treatments (training and lodging for training provided). New grads welcome, with weekly 1:1 supervision and a clear growth path.

Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Hospital MLT role; requires an associate degree and MLT certification within 1 year. No experience required, and you’ll have access to HCA’s retirement match and tuition support.

Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside support role assisting RNs with vitals, mobility, and daily care. Great entry point into hospital nursing; only BLS is required (within 30 days) and no prior experience is needed.

Employer: Carolina Health Specialists

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:45–5:15, Fri 8–12

Salary: Not listed (described as excellent pay and benefits)

Clinic infusion RN role (no nights/weekends) in a rheumatology practice. You’ll manage IV infusions end-to-end, from benefit checks and mixing meds to monitoring patients and documenting.

Employer: CORA Physical Therapy

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: PRN / Non-clinical, outpatient

Salary: Not listed

Duplicate listing of the CORA PRN Athletic Trainer role above, posted via Indeed. Use whichever link you prefer to apply.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,336–$104,004/year (based on experience, per posting)

RN leadership role overseeing home health clinical operations, staff, scheduling, and quality. Mix of office-based coordination and occasional direct patient care, with full Optum/UnitedHealth benefits.

Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

PRN ultrasound role at Grand Strand; requires RDMS/RVT/ARRT-VS or related degree plus BLS. Good option if you want flexible hours with big-hospital resources.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.