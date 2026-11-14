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Myrtle Beach
🛒 Myrtle Beach Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Front Desk Roles
12 days ago
Myrtle Beach is busy year-round now, not just in summer. That means steady openings in stores, groceries, and resorts for people who like helping customers.
Assistant General Manager – Advance Auto Parts
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time (eligible for sales commission)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a busy auto parts store, coach a team of 10–20, work with P&L reports, and help both DIY and professional customers. Good fit if you have retail management experience and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting.
Assistant Beef Shoppe Manager – Lowes Foods
- Employer: Lowes Foods
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Help run the meat and seafood department, from cutting and wrapping to ordering and staffing. Great for someone with meat/seafood knowledge who wants to grow into a department manager role.
Seasonal Support Cashier, Market Common – White House Black Market
- Employer: White House Black Market
- Location: The Market Common, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Type: Temporary / Part-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of stockroom and sales floor work in a fashion-forward store. Seasonal role with merchandise discounts, optional benefits (depending on eligibility), and chances to learn visual merchandising.
PT Sales Associate Cashier – Food Lion (Front End)
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 3501 Belle Terre Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Part-time (listed as full-time category)
- Why it’s worth a look: Classic grocery cashier role focused on fast, friendly checkout and great customer service. Good entry point if you want flexible hours and steady retail work.
PT Produce Sales Associate – Food Lion
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 3501 Belle Terre Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Part-time (listed as full-time category)
- Why it’s worth a look: Work in the produce department stocking, rotating, and displaying fresh fruits and veggies. Ideal if you like staying active, lifting, and keeping things neat and fresh.
FT Assistant Manager Customer Service – Food Lion
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 1241 38th Avenue N, Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead front-end operations, self-checkout, and online pickup. You’ll hire and train cashiers, manage schedules, and help hit store sales and service goals—good step up if you’ve done grocery or retail leadership.
Firearms Sales Outfitter – Bass Pro Shops
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Why it’s worth a look: Help customers at the gun counter and in the hunting department, with a focus on firearm knowledge and ATF compliance. Comes with store discounts, 401(k), and other part-time benefits if you’re 21+ and into outdoor gear.
Front Desk Clerk – Hilton Grand Vacations
- Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations
- Location: Myrtle Beach, SC
- Type: Not stated (hourly front desk role)
- Why it’s worth a look: Resort front desk position checking guests in and out, handling payments, and managing reservations. Offers Day 1 health benefits, paid vacation and sick days, 401(k) with match, travel discounts, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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