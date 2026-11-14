Myrtle Beach is busy year-round now, not just in summer. That means steady openings in stores, groceries, and resorts for people who like helping customers.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time (eligible for sales commission )

(eligible for ) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a busy auto parts store, coach a team of 10–20, work with P&L reports, and help both DIY and professional customers. Good fit if you have retail management experience and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Help run the meat and seafood department, from cutting and wrapping to ordering and staffing. Great for someone with meat/seafood knowledge who wants to grow into a department manager role.

Employer: White House Black Market

Location: The Market Common, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Type: Temporary / Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of stockroom and sales floor work in a fashion-forward store. Seasonal role with merchandise discounts, optional benefits (depending on eligibility), and chances to learn visual merchandising.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 3501 Belle Terre Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time category)

Why it’s worth a look: Classic grocery cashier role focused on fast, friendly checkout and great customer service. Good entry point if you want flexible hours and steady retail work.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 3501 Belle Terre Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time category)

Why it’s worth a look: Work in the produce department stocking, rotating, and displaying fresh fruits and veggies. Ideal if you like staying active, lifting, and keeping things neat and fresh.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 1241 38th Avenue N, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead front-end operations, self-checkout, and online pickup. You’ll hire and train cashiers, manage schedules, and help hit store sales and service goals—good step up if you’ve done grocery or retail leadership.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Help customers at the gun counter and in the hunting department, with a focus on firearm knowledge and ATF compliance. Comes with store discounts, 401(k), and other part-time benefits if you’re 21+ and into outdoor gear.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Not stated (hourly front desk role)

Not stated (hourly front desk role) Why it’s worth a look: Resort front desk position checking guests in and out, handling payments, and managing reservations. Offers Day 1 health benefits, paid vacation and sick days, 401(k) with match, travel discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.