📢 Grassroots group buys cars for single moms in Myrtle Beach

A local woman, Amanda Todd, started a Facebook group called “Their Village Helpers for Single Moms” to help single mothers with big, expensive needs like reliable cars.

Members raised money in creative ways: selling items from home on Facebook, holding yard sales, and even shrimping for extra cash. Todd also donates all profits from her business, Color Connection, to the cause.

The group first raised $4,000 to buy a car for one mom. They’ve now doubled that amount and recently surprised single mom Caroline Reed at her birthday dinner with a white car and a two-year warranty from Coastal Grand Auto Sales.

Reed says the biggest gift is the peace of mind of having a dependable car to pick up her child.

If you want to help, look for the “Their Village Helpers for Single Moms” group on Facebook to join or donate.