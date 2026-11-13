📅 Field of Honor flag display at Warbird Park

The Field of Honor® is back in Myrtle Beach.

Thanks to the Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Committee, 250 American flags are on display beside Warbird Park in The Market Common, 150 Farrow Parkway.

The display includes flags from different periods in American history, and each flag has a tag explaining what was happening in the United States during that time.

You can visit and walk through this patriotic display now through Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Monday, Dec. 7.

If you’re in the area, take a few minutes to stop by, read the tags, and reflect on the history behind each flag.