📅 Dickens Christmas Show runs through Sunday at Convention Center

The 45th annual Dickens Christmas Show and Festival is underway at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and runs through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Browse more than 400 vendors with gifts, crafts, jewelry, holiday décor and gourmet foods. There are Victorian musicians, puppet shows, antique displays, festive decorations, interactive games, prizes, and a chance to visit with Santa.

The Myrtle Beach Police and Fire Departments are teaming up at the show to raise money for the “Shop With a Hero” program, so your visit can help support a good cause.

Hours:

Friday, Nov. 13: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time at https://www.dickenschristmasshow.com/tickets/.