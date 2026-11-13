Myrtle Beach is buzzing with front-line jobs right now, from salons to pet resorts to big-name retail. Lots of options if you like helping people (and pets) and want flexible hours.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll do cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while recommending pro products and building your own guest list. Great fit if you have a cosmetology license, love beauty trends, and want ongoing training and growth.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (29577)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face helping shoppers pick the right tech, doing demos, and running the register. Comes with employee discounts, competitive pay, and benefits options; needs at least 3 months retail or fast-paced experience and flexible hours.

(Note: Similar Best Buy posting also exists; this is the same role.)

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Weekday role focused on setting displays, signage, and pricing so the store looks sharp and is easy to shop. Good if you like behind-the-scenes work, a set weekday schedule, and benefits like 401(k) match, health options, and a 10% discount.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1405 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Type: Listed as Part-time (posting header says full-time)

Listed as (posting header says full-time) Salary: Not listed; weekly pay + weekly bonus potential

Convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help with food, and keep the store looking good. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules; expect lots of time on your feet and lifting up to 60 lbs.

Employer: Carters Inc.

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor for a top children’s clothing brand, coaching the team and creating a warm, family-friendly experience. Comes with health and mental health benefits, 30% discount, PTO, parental leave, and tuition-free education programs.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Coastal Grand, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role in the salon handling check-ins, phones, booking, and POS while keeping the reception area spotless. Great if you’re upbeat, love chatting with guests, and can upsell products and services.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Coastal Grand, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide facials, hair removal, and skin treatments while hitting service and retail goals. You’ll need a current esthetics/cosmetology license and a passion for ongoing education and building a loyal client base.

Employer: Belk

Belk Location: Coastal Grand, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time chair with a focus on cuts, color, and retail sales, plus regular education and training. Ideal if you’re a licensed stylist who wants steady traffic in a busy mall salon.

Employer: Skechers

Skechers Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.39–$17.39/hour

Entry-level leadership role where you help open/close the store, lead the team, and hit sales goals. Includes regular raises, strong discounts, flexible schedules, and growth into management.

(Note: Same role also posted on Indeed; details are the same.)

Employer: kate spade new york

kate spade new york Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time / Temporary

Salary: $15.00–$19.50/hour

Help shoppers style full looks, suggest add-ons, and keep the store running smoothly during busy times. Great for fashion lovers with prior retail experience who can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Destination Pet, LLC (K9 Cabana)

Destination Pet, LLC (K9 Cabana) Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13–$15/hour DOE + tips

Front desk at a pet resort—greeting pet parents, handling phones and payments, giving tours, and escorting dogs. Offers DailyPay access, 401(k), telehealth, pet insurance, and is perfect if you love both people and animals and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Dog Boarding at the Beach

Dog Boarding at the Beach Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Not stated (likely full-time or heavy part-time)

Not stated (likely full-time or heavy part-time) Salary: Pay based on experience

Lead the front desk at a local dog boarding facility—manage staff, scheduling, reservations, and customer communication, plus help with kennel and deep cleaning as needed. Open availability and experience with Gingr software are key, with room to grow in the company.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Marshalls (TJX Companies) Location: 150 SayeBrook Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: $14.00–$14.50/hour

Mix of cashiering, stocking, and customer service in a busy off-price store. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide benefits package (401k, insurance, PTO eligibility based on hours) and flexible scheduling.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Myrtle Beach customer-facing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.