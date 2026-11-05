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Myrtle Beach

Dickens Christmas Show set for Nov. 12–15

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29X8Du_1Gp4EV0H00

The Dickens Christmas Show & Festivals will be held November 12–15 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. More than 400 vendors will offer jewelry, holiday decor, and other items for early holiday shopping.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

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