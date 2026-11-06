🏥 Myrtle Beach healthcare jobs with multiple flexible roles

Myrtle Beach healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options from home health to hospital work, plus some strong pay for experienced clinicians.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Elios Healthcare

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Salary: Base + RVU bonus of $75K–$125K+ annually, minority equity potential

Join a fast-growing, physician-led interventional pain group. Monday–Friday, 8–5 with no nights, weekends, or call, ASC procedures 2 days/week, and a path to ownership.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Pay: $1,968/week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Operate CT scanners, prep and position patients, and support diagnostic care while enjoying travel pay and experience with a national agency.

Employer: Grand Strand Medical Center – HCA Healthcare

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Work in a 300+ bed Level I trauma center handling order verification, compounding, clinical consults, and formulary management. Strong benefits package and growth within a large health system.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Perform X-ray, CT, and MRI imaging across emergency, cardiology, and maternity. Good fit if you like fast-paced hospital work and using multiple modalities.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC area

Type: PRN / Part-time, field-based

Conduct 1-hour in-home geriatric assessments, order point-of-care tests, and collaborate with PCPs. Very flexible scheduling (days, evenings, weekends) and per-assessment pay with potential $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $67,905–$101,857/year (mix of per-visit and hourly pay)

Lead Start of Care home health admissions, complete OASIS, and build care plans while coordinating with an interdisciplinary team. Home-based care with mileage and full Optum benefits.

Employer: Your Health Organization

Location: Myrtle Beach / Georgetown service area (29576, 29585, 29940)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8–5

Support patients at home and in ALFs with visit coordination, medication and DME delivery, telehealth setup, RPM equipment, and basic labs. Includes competitive pay, bonus potential, PTO, 401(k) match, and vehicle allowance.

Employer: Curana Health

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Bonus: Up to $10K sign-on for full-time

Provide psychiatric care to seniors in SNF, LTC, AL, and IL settings—rounding, med management, and care coordination. Offers unlimited earning potential, quality bonuses, and full benefits for FT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these tend to open and expand over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.