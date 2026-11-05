💰 Myrtle Beach Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Myrtle Beach has some solid accounting and finance roles right now, from hands-on field work to high-level tax leadership. If you’re in numbers and want your next move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (travel to area stores)

(travel to area stores) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit Circle K stores to count inventory and cash, check prices, verify lottery and fuel levels, and help keep each store’s books accurate. Good fit if you have 1+ year of inventory or retail experience, a valid driver’s license, and like working independently but still being part of a team.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for regional public accounting firms)

(recruiting for regional public accounting firms) Location: Remote in South Carolina (offices across SC; Myrtle Beach–based candidates welcome)

(offices across SC; Myrtle Beach–based candidates welcome) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140K–$175K + bonus

Lead tax work for growing regional firms that have 100+ employees and modern systems, with a clear path to Partner. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical, dental & vision, 4% 401(k) match from Day 1, summer 32–35 hour weeks, and 3–5 weeks PTO; ideal if you have 5–10+ years in public accounting and an active CPA or EA.

Employer: Top-3 national homebuilder (via RogueSearch)

(via RogueSearch) Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-visibility role supporting a fast-growing homebuilding division with month-end close, financial reporting, budgeting, and SOX support. Great move if you’re a CPA or public accounting pro wanting to move into industry, with a clear path toward Assistant Controller and direct impact on local community projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.