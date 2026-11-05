🚌 Myrtle Beach transportation jobs with multiple local driving roles

Myrtle Beach has a nice mix of local delivery, medical transport, and high‑pay OTR gigs right now. If you like being on the road, there’s a little something for every schedule.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

(OTR across U.S. & Canada) Salary: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (about $3,750–$4,250+ per week , $3,500/week minimum when working)

(about , $3,500/week minimum when working) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)

If you want big OTR earnings and interesting freight, this solo role hauls sets and gear for live shows and tours. All miles are paid, fuel price is protected, and there’s a company-supported health plan plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

(OTR across U.S. & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per truck (about $5,500–$6,500+ per week , $5,000/week minimum when working)

(about , $5,000/week minimum when working) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Team up and move touring show equipment while earning top OTR pay with fewer miles than many standard OTR jobs. You get paid for all miles, plus detention, fuel permits, tolls, and a fuel price guarantee and $5,000 referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Salary: Not listed (hourly plus tips and paid mileage )

Not listed (hourly and ) Type: Full-time

Good fit if you want steady local work with weekly pay, tips, and a flexible schedule. You can pick up shifts at multiple stores, earn referral bonuses, and grow into management if you want.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Salary: Not listed (hourly plus tips and paid mileage )

Not listed (hourly and ) Type: Full-time

Another Myrtle Beach Domino’s location with the same perks: weekly pay, tips, device reimbursement, and a safe driver program. Great if you like staying close to home and want room to move up.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Salary: Not listed (hourly plus tips and paid mileage )

Not listed (hourly and ) Type: Full-time

Similar setup to the other stores, but this one also offers free access to board‑certified physicians after 30 days. Requires a 2‑year driving history, so it’s ideal if you’ve been on the road a bit longer.

Employer: Graves Pools and Spas

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Daytime, local CDL work delivering pool and spa products to commercial customers. You’ll load/unload, keep delivery records, and represent a long‑time family-owned local business with a steady presence on the Grand Strand.

Employer: Boomerang Transport

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Salary: $0.75 per loaded mile , minimum $11.75 per leg , average trip about $50

, , average trip about Type: Part-time, set-your-own-hours

Use your own 4‑door vehicle to drive injured workers to medical appointments. You set your schedule, get paid for approved wait time, and can earn gas, toll, and parking reimbursement while doing meaningful work.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.