🚚 Myrtle Beach supply chain jobs with multiple openings

Myrtle Beach has more going on than beaches right now—warehouses, airports, and local businesses are all hiring for logistics roles. If you like keeping things moving and organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Avolta

Location: Myrtle Beach International Airport, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,000–$57,500 + quarterly bonuses

Oversee stock operations for busy airport retail stores doing up to $15M in annual sales. Lead a stock team, manage inventory systems, cut shrink, and work closely with vendors and the retail ops director.

Employer: CBT Hospitality Supplies

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole warehouse and delivery operation—receiving, storage, inventory accuracy, routing trucks to Charleston/Wilmington/Myrtle Beach, and leading the team. Hands-on role where you’ll still hop on a forklift and help with deliveries when needed.

Employer: NSAR Ind., LLC / CBT Hospitality Supplies

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Support daily warehouse and delivery work: loading/unloading, picking orders, driving deliveries, and keeping the space clean and organized. Good fit if you’re dependable, detail-focused, and comfortable with physical work and forklifts.

Employer: Capital Vacations

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based inventory role focused on data, ownership records, and system updates for timeshare inventory. You’ll manage ownership changes, coordinate across databases, and build reports—great if you like spreadsheets and detailed data work.

Employer: West Shore Home

Location: Conway, SC (Greater Myrtle Beach area)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~6 AM–4 PM

Pay: Approx. $18–$22/hour

Help run shipping, receiving, and inventory for a busy home-improvement warehouse. Includes staging materials for install crews, light building maintenance, and strong benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Garage Flooring Pros

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Schedule: 3–4 hours/day, mornings (6–9 AM)

Pay: $20/hour

Perfect for early birds or retirees: manage a storage unit, check out flooring materials to crews, and keep inventory records tidy. Low-hour, steady side income with simple, organized work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.