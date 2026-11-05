🍽️ Myrtle Beach Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Myrtle Beach is buzzing with service jobs right now, from beachy cafés to busy salons and family restaurants. If you like working with people (and don’t mind being on your feet), this week has some solid options.

Employer: Friendly's Restaurants

Friendly's Restaurants Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (North Kings Hwy area)

(North Kings Hwy area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This classic family spot needs servers who can handle tables, run food and ice cream, and keep guests happy in a busy dining room. Good fit if you have 1+ year of food service, like a fast pace, and want free on-shift meals, discounts, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Friendly's Restaurants

Friendly's Restaurants Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (North Kings Hwy area)

(North Kings Hwy area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the line cooking burgers and comfort food, keeping tickets moving and the kitchen clean and safe. Great if you’ve got commercial kitchen experience (or strong home skills) and like being the one who makes the food look and taste right every time.

Employer: Earth Cafe

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time / other (in-person)

Part-time / other (in-person) Pay: $11.00/hour + tips

Make coffee drinks, handle the register, and keep the café clean and welcoming. Food or coffee experience helps, but they’ll consider you if you’re new and have good customer service and basic cash-handling skills; you also get an employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time bakery role baking, pricing, and stocking breads and sweets while helping guests at the counter. Good for someone 18+ who can lift up to 50 lbs, stand for long periods, and wants steady hours in a grocery store setting.

Employer: Belk

Location: Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide facials, hair removal, and skin treatments in a busy mall salon while building your own client base. You’ll need a current esthetics license, and you’ll get ongoing education and training plus the foot traffic that comes with a major mall.

Employer: Belk

Location: Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Cut, color, and style hair while growing your book of clients in a high-traffic salon. Requires a current cosmetology license; ideal if you’re creative, sales-minded, and want regular in-salon training and education.

Employer: Belk

Location: Coastal Grand Mall, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on natural nails, manicures, pedicures, and gel/Shellac services in a high-volume salon. You’ll need a current nail tech/cosmetology license and an interest in ongoing education and building repeat clients.

Employer: DeVeglio's Fresh Pasta Italian Market

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the deli counter, slice and package items, and keep the area clean and stocked. Math skills for weighing/pricing are important; no experience required and food is provided during shifts. They prefer you call or stop by the store if interested.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; beach-town jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.