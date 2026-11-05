🛒 Myrtle Beach Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Myrtle Beach retail is busy year-round, not just in tourist season. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll keep a convenience store running smoothly by stocking coolers and shelves, cleaning inside and out, and helping customers. Expect lots of walking, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working with cleaning supplies.

Employer: Woodforest National Bank

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline banking role inside a retail setting, mixing customer service with sales and teller work. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail/sales experience and like explaining financial products and building relationships.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Range listed by employer (varies by experience/shift)

You’ll run the register, handle lottery/tobacco sales, and keep the store, restrooms, and pump area very clean. Includes weekly pay, flexible schedules, 401(k) and chances to move up.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (benefits link provided)

Customer-facing role in a FedEx Office store, helping with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. You’ll run print equipment, pack boxes, work the POS, and manage projects in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3305 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time (days, evenings, overnights)

(days, evenings, overnights) Pay: Not listed

Classic c-store role: greet customers, run the register, help with food program, and keep the store and lot clean. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the meat/seafood department, from cutting and wrapping product to ordering, inventory, and supervising staff. Good for someone with meat/seafood knowledge who wants leadership experience in grocery.

Employer: Ocean Lakes Service Corp.

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (Ocean Lakes Family Campground)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk style role in a busy campground real estate office. You’ll greet guests, answer phones, schedule appointments, help with listing photos and info, and support marketing and social media.

Employer: Belk

Location: Coastal Grand, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Runs the salon front desk: greeting guests, answering phones, booking appointments, and handling POS. Great if you enjoy beauty, can multitask, and like upselling products and services.

Employer: Belk

Location: Coastal Grand, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide facials, hair removal, and body treatments while building a client base and meeting service and retail goals. Requires a current esthetics license and interest in ongoing education.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience/location (see Lowe’s benefits page)

Overnight leadership role overseeing receiving, stocking, and store readiness. You’ll supervise a team, act as manager-on-duty, focus on safety and shrink, and keep shelves stocked and aisles clear.

Employer: Carter’s Inc.

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (benefits and discounts highlighted)

Help lead a children’s clothing store: coach the team, drive sales and KPIs, handle scheduling, merchandising, and loss prevention. Requires 1+ year retail or related management and flexible availability.

Employer: Graves Pools and Spas

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role coordinating pool/spa service techs, scheduling routes, and handling customer calls. Good for someone organized with dispatch or scheduling experience and strong phone skills.

Employer: Acima Leasing

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.67/hour

Retail-based sales role helping customers understand lease-to-own options, complete paperwork, and keep accounts on track. Prior sales experience is required; includes weekly pay, benefits, 401(k), and discounts.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (per Best Buy; details in benefits guide)

Hands-on tech role repairing computers and devices in-store while talking customers through their options. Needs 6+ months tech troubleshooting/repair experience and comfort working nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: BH Management Services, LLC

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time, multi-site

Pay: Posted as market-based; varies by experience

Leasing and resident-services role across several rental communities. You’ll handle tours, applications, move-ins, inspections, and community marketing, with travel between 3–6 properties.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (benefits link provided)

Same FedEx Office Store Consultant role as above, posted via Indeed. If you like print, shipping, and project work, apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 3305 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Duplicate posting of the Circle K CSR role via Indeed. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed instead of LinkedIn.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-end grocery role focused on fast, accurate checkout and friendly service. You’ll handle multiple payment types, follow food safety rules, and help keep the front of the store clean and safe.

Employer: Ocean Lakes Service Corp.

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (Ocean Lakes Family Campground)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Same Guest Services Listing Representative role as above, posted on Indeed. Choose this link if you like Indeed’s application process.

Employer: GPM Investments

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Likely Full-time (per description)

Likely (per description) Pay: Not listed

Duplicate of the GPM Stocker role via Indeed. Apply here if you prefer Indeed over LinkedIn.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh. Myrtle Beach employers move fast when they find someone reliable.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.