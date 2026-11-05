🚧 Myrtle Beach construction hiring now for multiple skilled roles

Myrtle Beach is busy with new builds and upgrades, so tradespeople are in demand. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with your hands and leading projects.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

JE Dunn Construction Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (Advanced Facilities Group, travel likely)

(Advanced Facilities Group, travel likely) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field operations on advanced industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects with a national contractor. You’ll manage subs, safety, schedules, and site logistics while growing toward Superintendent 2 with strong support and professional benefits.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a crew of helpers, apprentices, and journeymen on commercial/industrial electrical jobs. Good fit if you have 7–10 years experience, like mentoring others, and can handle layout, troubleshooting, and keeping work on schedule and up to code.

Employer: Grand Strand Custom Painting, Inc.

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Growing local company looking for experienced painters and drywall finishers with 3+ years on the job. You’ll need your own transportation and basic hand tools, and you’ll get steady work around the area plus paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to the right person with solid experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.