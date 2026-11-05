🔧 Myrtle Beach building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Myrtle Beach is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings, resorts, and campgrounds in top shape. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in building & grounds maintenance.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$28/hour

Inspect, test, and repair wet/dry/pre-action/deluge sprinkler systems for a global building-systems leader. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of sprinkler experience, can lift 40 lbs, and want solid pay plus full benefits.

Employer: Ocean Lakes Service Corp.

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Hands-on repair role at a popular family campground, fixing electrical, plumbing, and sewer issues for RV guests. Great if you like variety, problem-solving, and talking directly with guests while you work.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time (resort setting)

Lead housekeeping for rooms and public areas at an ocean-adjacent resort. Comes with Day 1 benefits, travel discounts, paid vacation and sick time, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities if you have 1–3 years of related experience.

Employer: Contractors Enterprises

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Part-time / In-person

Pay: $100–$140 per day (cash)

Help clean carpets and floors on weekdays and weekends, including Friday nights and early Saturday/Sunday shifts. Simple, physical work with same-day cash pay and some paid time off.

Employer: Blue Signal Search (for a fire protection company)

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Inspect and service commercial fire sprinkler systems (wet, dry, pre-action, deluge, standpipes, pumps). Offers competitive pay with overtime at 1.5x, health insurance, 401(k) with 3% match, company vehicle, and paid technical training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.