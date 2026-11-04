🍽️ Myrtle Beach Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Myrtle Beach is still busy behind the scenes, even after tourist season slows down. These food and hospitality spots are hiring now and looking for reliable people.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time (also offered part-time)

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the back-of-house team in a fast-paced, high-energy kitchen. Good fit if you have casual dining experience and want to grow with an owner/operator who’s personally invested in your success.

Employer: Horry County Schools

Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time, 188-day school schedule

Salary: Pay Grade 102 (see posted salary scale link in listing)

Help run a school cafeteria, from receiving and storage to meal service, cash collection, and sanitation. Great if you have food service experience and like the idea of school-year hours and working around students.

Employer: Dog Boarding at the Beach

Dog Boarding at the Beach Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Not listed (shift-based)

Not listed (shift-based) Salary: Not listed

Lead staff during your shift at a dog boarding facility, making sure all tasks get done and pups are cared for. You’ll need to be available on weekends and holidays and comfortable managing a small team.

Employer: Myrtle Beach Manor (Phoenix Senior Living community)

(Phoenix Senior Living community) Location: Myrtle Beach, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support seniors by helping with food prep, plating, and dining room service while following strict sanitation and infection control standards. Good for someone with a high school diploma/GED who can work evenings and weekends and enjoys a calm, resident-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the listing will show similar roles at the same place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.