\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339149" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4OfDmb_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfDmb_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1399" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339149" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley wide receiver Keilan Sweeny (18) attempts to fend off Stephen F. Austin defensive lineman Kylan Darville (94) as he carries the ball in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339150" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3WGStD_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGStD_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1541" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339150" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn (3) is stopped by Stephen F. Austin defensive back Cam Brooks (13) in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339151" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1Vx9AH_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vx9AH_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1541" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339151" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley defenders Jordan Ford (3) and Chase Alexander (34) are fended off by Stephen F. Austin offensive lineman Cameron Vargas (66) in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339152" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2Yzm7r_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yzm7r_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1481" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339152" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley defensive back Marcus Heard Jr. (4) looks down field after a Stephen F. Austin touchdown in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339153" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0gRHil_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRHil_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1524" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339153" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley quarterback Atzel Chavez Jr. (2) carries the ball against Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339154" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0JHUpq_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHUpq_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1499" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339154" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley quarterback Atzel Chavez Jr. (2) carries the ball against Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339155" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2W8ZcY_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8ZcY_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1433" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339155" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley defenders bring down Stephen F. Austin quarterback Bryson Broadway (13) in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339156" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0uPvbK_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPvbK_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1323" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339156" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley line backer Jaiden Haygood (23) reacts to te snap of the ball in a Southland Conference game against Stephen F. Austin at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339157" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=44K7Vh_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44K7Vh_1H630mU100" width="1449" height="1920" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339157" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn (3) is tackled by Stephen F. Austin Tim Muhammad (49) in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339158" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3ZUv7G_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUv7G_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1412" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339158" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley quarterbacl Atzel Chavez Jr. carries the ball against Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339302" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1fsEj2_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsEj2_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1382" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339302" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley wide receiver Jaydon Smith (8) keeps his eye on the pass intended for him against Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339303" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3npg58_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npg58_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1360" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339303" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley running back TJ Dement (4) carries he ball against Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339304" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3B3owI_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3owI_1H630mU100" width="1425" height="1920" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339304" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn (3) passes the ball against Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339305" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2CwCG4_1H630mU100" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwCG4_1H630mU100" width="1920" height="1515" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339305" class="wp-caption-text">University of Texas Rio Grande Valley wide receiver Braden Baize (7) carries the ball against Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference game at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The post \u003ca href="https://myrgv.com/media/photo/2026/11/14/photo-gallery-utrgv-falls-hard-against-stephen-f-austin-48-0/" rel="nofollow">Photo Gallery: UTRGV falls hard against Stephen F. 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