I n 1987, two men from the Rio Grande Valley announced they made a historic discovery — garnering national attention.

George Belcher and his brother Joel told the country that they discovered the shipwreck site of the second USS Somers — a brig vessel during the administration of former President John Tyler that was used during the Mexican-American War in 1846.

The Somers became infamous after its captain, Alexander Mackenzie, hanged three alleged mutineers in 1842.

Belcher told The Monitor at the time that the hangings became the “Watergate” of its time due to Mackenzie being court-martialed, and acquitted, while sailors were afraid to serve on the ship because many believed it was haunted by the dead men.

Even during the expedition, Belcher said one of his divers swore they heard someone yelling at him while he was underwater looking over the Somers’ remains.

The ship also inspired literary giant Herman Melville, whose cousin — Lt. Guert Gansevoort — was the second-in-commant of the Somers. Melville became obsessed and referenced the ship’s incident in his books “Billy Budd” and “Whitejacket.”

“Three men, in a time of peace, were then hung at the yard-arm, merely because, in the Captain’s judgment, it became necessary to hang them,” Melville wrote in chapter 72 of “Whitejacket.” “To this day the question of their complete guilt is socially discussed.”

While Belcher announced the discovery in November 1987, he had actually made the discovery the previous year in June. Belcher kept the secret so the government could secure and protect the site in order to preserve artifacts, with the possibility of the wreck being considered a war grave.

Belcher himself was born in Raymondville, but his family moved to McAllen when he was two; his brother Joel was born in McAllen. Belcher had graduated from McAllen High School and Pan American University, but he left the Valley and at the time of the discovery was living in San Francisco as an art dealer and adventurer.

Learn more about how Belcher came to initiate the search for the Somers’ shipwreck, what happened after the discovery, and historical information about the ship itself through these stories from The Monitor’s Nov. 15, 1987 edition:

Watery grave of U.S. ‘ghost ship’ discovered; Ex-Valleyites lead expedition; ‘Mutiny’ aboard ship inspired Melville novel

Two former McAllen men are attracting national attention after discovering a historic Navy “ghost ship” which sunk off the coast of Veracruz, Mex. in 1846.

George Belcher, who graduated from McAllen High School and Pan American University, and his brother Joel announced last week they had found the shipwreck of the U.S. Brig-of-War Somers. The ship became infamous after its captain hanged three alleged mutineers in 1842.

Belcher said the shipboard hangings became the “Watergate” of its time, with the captain being court-martialed, and sailors afraid to serve on the ship because it was allegedly haunted by the dead men. The controversy later inspired Herman Melville’s classic story about ship-board injustice, Billy Budd.

Belcher, now an art dealer and adventurer living in San Francisco, said he became obsessed with finding the shipwreck after reading about its rich history and learning it had sunk near Veracruz. He had been working in Veracruz, buying paintings for museums there.

Belcher organized the Somers Discovery expedition, funded by private groups, and in 1986 began a systematic search for the ship that had sunk during the Mexican/American war 140 years before.

From his research at the National Archives in Washington, Belcher determined the Somers and her 32 crewmen had gone down about five miles off the coast of Veracruz while blockading the city during the war with Mexico.

Belcher took his expedition boat to the genreral (sic, general) site and began combing the waters with sophisticated detection equipment.

The equipment included a magnetometer, a kind of advanced metal detector, that was dragged behind his boat. The device registers spots where there are unusual amounts of iron on the ocean floor.

Veracruz, founded by the Spanish explorer Cortez in 1519, was Mexico’s principal shipping port for centuries, and Belcher found several shipwrecks which may be salvaged for Veracruz museums.

However, it took six months of off-and-on searching, frustration, bad weather and gale winds before Belcher found his chief quarry, the Somers, in June, 1986.

Belcher and his brother Joel, who now works as a computer consultant in Dallas, dove down to the wreck in 110 feet of water. They found several skeletons of long-lost Navy sailors.

Belcher said the ship’s structure had crumbled, but the form and artifacts were still there, including its cannons.

An outline of the ship’s hull, preserved by copper sheathing, is visible on the ocean floor, according to James Delgado, a maritime historian with the U.S. National Park Service who visited the site.

Delgado reported marine organisms have eaten away the wooden upper works of the Somers. However, he said the ship apparently had not been discovered or disturbed before Belcher found it.

The hull contains hundreds of loose artifacts, including the stove, anchor chain, pumps, china, steering gear, chronometer, and even a wine glass, Delgado added.

In order to preserve those artifacts — and the possibility the wreck could be considered a war grave — Belcher kept his discovery a secret for more than a year so the government could secure and protect the site.

Belcher said the U.S. State Department has now officially asked Mexico to protect the site.

Delgado’s report questioned whether Mexico would be willing to deal with the wreck, since it is a reminder of a war in which they lost half their territory to the U.S. However, Belcher said plans are being made for a cooperative U.S.-Mexico excavation of the site beginning next summer.

If the wreck were in U.S. waters, Delgado said it would probably be a National Historic Landmark.

Belcher said his crew did have some unusual problems while exploring the feared “ghost” ship. He said the had joked about how the old ship was supposed to be haunted — how sailors of the 1840s had sworn they saw apparitions of the three men who had been hung.

Belcher’s search party got a little spooked themselves, because the weather would suddenly turn bad, and “it’s really a very spooky shipwreck,” he said.

During one dive, one of the divers working for Belcher swore he heard someone yelling at him while he was underwater, looking over the ship’s remains.

The diver surfaced, demanding to know who had played “the trick” on him, Belcher said. No one had, and there was no explanation for the voices.

Belcher added visibility is bad in the area and the water has “a spooky feeling.”

The ex-Valleyite said the divers filmed the wreck site, and he hopes to produce a television or home video documentary on the expedition. He is currently looking for corporate sponsors for those projects.

Now 46, Belcher is an experienced scuba diver who previously conducted research of shipwrecks in England, Spain, Mexico and the U.S. His future plans include finding and filming other shipwrecks off South America and Asia.

Belcher also works as an art dealer who specializes in Mexican and Latin American paintings. He was collecting paintings for Veracruz governor Acosta Lagunes before beginning the Somers discovery project.

Belcher’s family no longer lives in the Valley, but he visited McAllen this past May. “I have a number of good friends still there,” he said.

Belcher was actually born in Raymondville, but the family moved to McAllen when he was two. His brother Joel, now 33, was born in McAllen.

Belcher, who was interviewed by phone from San Francisco, said he’s been busy this week anwering (sic, answering) inquiries from reporters all across the country.

Controversy, superstition haunted ill-fated Somers

An 1840s era Navy ship rediscovered by a former McAllen resident was wrapped in history, fiction, legend and controversy.

“Our discovery of the U.S. Somers has revived a story of mutiny, hangings, ghosts, court-martials, and cover-ups,” George Belcher said.

Last year Belcher found the shipwrecked remains of the Somers in the waters off Veracruz, Mex. He said the hangings were such an embarrassment in the 1840s that U.S. Navy officers refused to discuss it as a point of etiquette.

“A lot of people thought the captain overreacted,” Belcher said during a telephone interview from San Francisco.

The Somer’s troubles started early, during her maiden voyage from New York in September, 1842.

According to historical information provided by Belcher, conditions were bad on the ship during a training voyage to Africa. Young crew members were disciplined through an “excessive and cruel amount of flogging.”

“The cat-of-nine tails and the colt were in constant use among the largely teenaged, sea-sick and home-sick crew of 120 crammed into a 102 feet-in-length ship,” the historical information states.

After a series of incidents and confrontations, Capt. Alexander Mackenzie suspected three young men of planning a mutiny to take over the ship. He arrested them and had them hung from the rigging.

One of the three, 18-year-old Philip Spencer, was the son of U.S. Secretary of War John Canfield Spencer. When the Somers arrived back in New York, the hangings became a subject of controversy.

Mackkenzie was later court-martialed — but acquitted — on five charges: unnecessary cruelty, conduct unbecoming an officer, oppression, illegal punishment and murder.

Belcher’s information states the only benefit from the tragic episode was that it led to the founding of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis in 1845, so the Navy could train better officers.

The second-in-command of the Somers, Lt. Guert Gansevoort, was a cousin of author Herman Melville. Melville became obsessed with the controversy, and referred to it in his books Billy Budd and Whitejacket.

After the hangings, sailors believed the Somers was cursed, and Belcher said no one wanted to serve on the ship. There were stories that ghosts of the dead men would appear in ship’s rigging, often on stormy nights.

One young midshipman who was assigned to the Somers, Robert Rogers, spoke of his unfortunate duty in his memoirs:

“My fellow youngsters consoled me on a change so regrettable and inauspicious. ‘Goodbye and God bless you, my boy,’ they said. ‘Get rid of that craft as soon as you can, for sooner or later she’s bound to go to the devil. Since the mutiny damn bad luck goes with her.’”

In 1846, the Somers was signed to blockade the port of Veracruz during the U.S.-Mexican war. On Dec. 8, 1846, the Somers was chasing a Mexican ship attempting to run the blockade, but suddenly capsized and sank within 10 minutes.

Of the Somer’s 76 crew members, 32 drowned in the Gulf of Mexico. Seven were captured by Mexicans, and the rest were rescued.

The shipwreck apparently lay undisturbed until Belcher’s discovery last year.

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