L A GRULLA — Longoria Cemetery is being recognized as a Texas Historic Cemetery, paving the way to preserve the site’s rich cultural history in the Rio Grande Valley.

The cemetery in Starr County, which is located a short distance from the Rio Grande in La Grulla, was established in 1892 when Juan Longoria died and was buried on the property that had belonged to his family for three generations.

Read more about the historical designation here.

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