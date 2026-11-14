L A GRULLA — Longoria Cemetery is being recognized as a Texas Historic Cemetery, paving the way to preserve the site’s rich cultural history in the Rio Grande Valley.
The cemetery in Starr County, which is located a short distance from the Rio Grande in La Grulla, was established in 1892 when Juan Longoria died and was buried on the property that had belonged to his family for three generations.
Read more about the historical designation
. here The cemetery, which was established in 1892 following the death of Juan Longoria (1808-1892), a grandson of Pedro Longoria, who established permanent residence on Porcion 94 in 1836 at Longoria Cemetery, is seen Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) The grounds feature traditional Starr County above-ground burial vaults and brick structures with arched or triangular designs as well as a mix of historic stone crosses and modern monuments at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) A view of various graves at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) The grounds feature traditional Starr County above-ground burial vaults and brick structures with arched or triangular designs as well as a mix of historic stone crosses and modern monuments at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) A view of a grave at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) A view of a grave at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. The cemetery sits on approximately .76 acres of land that was once part of a land grant given to Pedro Longoria by the king of Spain in 1767. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) A view of graves belonging to various members of the Longoria family on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at Longoria Cemetery in La Grulla. Established in 1892, the Longoria Cemetery was created by the descendants of Pedro Longoria, who was the original grantee of the land. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) A statue of an angel is seen at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Above-ground bóvedas historic South Texas and northern Mexican cemeteries primarily reflect Spanish Colonial vernacular architecture blended with Neoclassical and folk funerary traditions seen at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Above-ground bóvedas historic South Texas and northern Mexican cemeteries primarily reflect Spanish Colonial vernacular architecture blended with Neoclassical and folk funerary traditions seen at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Families carved names and dates directly into the brick, plaster, or mounted marble and stone tablets onto the sealed front wall at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Above-ground bóvedas historic South Texas and northern Mexican cemeteries primarily reflect Spanish Colonial vernacular architecture blended with Neoclassical and folk funerary traditions seen at Longoria Cemetery on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in La Grulla. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) RELATED READING: Starr County’s Longoria Cemetery earns state historical designation
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Photo Gallery: Above ground, beyond time: The bóvedas of Longoria Cemetery appeared first on MyRGV.com.