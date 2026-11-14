\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339127" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2ARw83_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARw83_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1408" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339127" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High wide receiver Saul Ramirez (2) carries the ball against Los Fresnos in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339128" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0PnAjh_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnAjh_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1466" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339128" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High running back Seth Moya (0) out runs Los Fresnos defender Ryan Prepejchal (0) on his way to the end zone in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339129" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1hbwSO_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbwSO_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1519" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339129" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High quarterback Guadalupe Granados (1) passes the ball against Los Fresnos in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339130" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3bUNfA_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUNfA_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1330" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339130" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High wide receiver Seth Moya (0) carries the ball against Los Fresnos in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339131" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2yWHlc_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWHlc_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1367" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339131" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High wide receiver Seth Moya (0) carries the ball into the end zone against Los Fresnos in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339132" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4RB04U_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RB04U_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1379" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339132" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High defender Michael Reyes (11) attempts to stop the drive of Los Fresnos running back Tyler Stachowiak (4) in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339133" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=09Edxe_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Edxe_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1397" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339133" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High defender Malachi Rodriguez (4) brings down Los Fresnos ball carrier Xavi Larraga (23) in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339134" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=4fATms_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fATms_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1325" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339134" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High head football coach Roy Stroman speaks with an official in a Class 6A DI bi-district game against Los Fresnos at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339135" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3cnUGL_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnUGL_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1400" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339135" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High defender Seth Moya (0) reaches for Los Fresnos ball carrier Evan Mcchesney (8) in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339136" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=01Z1tk_1H4eEHHr00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Z1tk_1H4eEHHr00" width="1920" height="1448" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339136" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco High wide receiver Saul Ramirez (2) carries the ball against Los Fresnos in a Class 6A DI bi-district game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The post \u003ca href="https://myrgv.com/media/photo/2026/11/14/photo-gallery-weslaco-high-passes-los-fresnos-in-post-season-play-43-3/" rel="nofollow">Photo Gallery: Weslaco High passes Los Fresnos in post season play 43-3\u003c/a> appeared first on \u003ca href="https://myrgv.com" rel="nofollow">MyRGV.com\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>