\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339113" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2Ot7Zm_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ot7Zm_1H4dql8k00" width="1649" height="1920" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339113" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Cole Morley, left, runs into Weslaco East defender Adrian Espino, right, during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339114" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1JWl4F_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWl4F_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1636" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339114" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Joaquin Alvarez is tackled by Weslaco East’s Gabriel Torres, left, and Josiah Contreras, right, during a 5A-DI bi-district bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339115" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3ByocE_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ByocE_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1736" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339115" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Cole Morley, left, tackled by Weslaco East defender 5A-DI bi-district bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339116" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3bHdFx_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHdFx_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1855" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339116" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Luke Laurel, left, looks to make a pass against Weslaco East defender Orlando Salinas, right, during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339117" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=27W4UZ_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27W4UZ_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1454" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339117" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco East’s Devon Burnias, left, runs past McAllen High defender Adan Macias, right, during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339118" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1PFwZd_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFwZd_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1303" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339118" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Joaquin Alvarez, right, with a catch and run against Weslaco East Josiah Contreras, left, during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339119" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1Q5nLd_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5nLd_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1425" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339119" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Joaquin Alvarez, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown defended by Weslaco East Gabriel Torres, and Josiah Contreras during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339120" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0qs5bq_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qs5bq_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1897" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339120" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Andres Garza, left, runs past Weslaco East defenders during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339121" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2xq56c_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xq56c_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1750" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339121" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Andres Garza, left, is tackled by Weslaco East’s Gabriel Torres, right, during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339122" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0fcITR_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcITR_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1334" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339122" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Hayden Helgeson left, sacks Weslaco East’s Noah Mesa, right, during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339123" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3Ai7Vq_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ai7Vq_1H4dql8k00" width="1920" height="1280" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339123" class="wp-caption-text">McAllen High’s Joaquin Alvarez, middle, is tackled by Weslaco East’s Devin Reyna, left, and Josiah Contreras, right, during a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigure id="attachment_339124" class="wp-caption alignnone">\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0IqmCL_1H4dql8k00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqmCL_1H4dql8k00" width="1851" height="1920" >\u003cfigcaption id="caption-attachment-339124" class="wp-caption-text">Weslaco East’s Jay Herrera, ,left, makes a catch past McAllen High’s Riley Ousley, right, during the first play of action in a 5A-DI bi-district game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday Nov 13, 2026 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com)\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>The post \u003ca href="https://myrgv.com/media/2026/11/13/photo-gallery-the-bulldogs-dominate-the-wildcats-rolling-to-a-62-19-victory/" rel="nofollow">Photo Gallery: The Bulldogs dominate the Wildcats, rolling to a 62-19 victory\u003c/a> appeared first on \u003ca href="https://myrgv.com" rel="nofollow">MyRGV.com\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>