I n an effort to address healthcare gaps among Spanish-speaking women across the U.S., Kathryn “Kate” Gorsuch, a family nurse practitioner, has co-founded Sana Mujer, a Spanish-language telehealth platform dedicated to women’s health.

Working as a family nurse practitioner in Spanish-speaking clinics like Alivio Medical Center in Chicago, where she spent a majority of her time working with immigrants from Latin American countries, she encountered various “eye-opening” situations that emphasized how language barriers could affect a patient’s care.

“I realized how difficult it is for people who don’t have insurance and also don’t speak English to get into specialists,” Gorsuch said. “A lot of patients had to wait months to get into a specialist which often resulted in their symptoms getting worse, their baseline medical conditions getting worse which just becomes a vicious cycle. Sometimes you have to add on additional medications that are more expensive.”

She added that oftentimes it’s also difficult to get translators for specialists which only adds to the gaps in care.

It’s due to these experiences and her Argentinean husband’s family’s personal anecdotes that she decided to co-found this telehealth platform.

Unlike other platforms that often just translate information or might not even have the option for translated information, Sana Mujer is a Spanish-first telemedicine platform.

The goal of the platform is to help address women’s health concerns like birth control in a more comfortable environment, allowing patients to fully explain their thoughts, questions and concerns with a physician in their dominant language.

“Spanish-speaking patients don’t tend to feel as comfortable all of the time expressing themselves with limited English especially for more intimate concerns,” Gorsuch said. “It can definitely make a huge difference in describing that experience if they have to try to fumble around in English or if you have to find a translator — things are often lost in translation in that way.”

She added that language barriers can often leave room for potential errors or delays in care.

Not only is Sana Mujer focusing on ensuring Spanish-only care but the team is also working on “translating” birth control medications only available in foreign countries and finding U.S. alternatives to those brands.

Gorsuch added that the emphasis on birth control comes after noticing that birth control is a main health gap among Hispanic communities often due to misconceptions and prejudices surrounding women who take the medication.

Although Sana Mujer has only been around since Nov. 15, 2025, Gorsuch explained they have already seen the impact — not just by eliminating language barriers but also providing patients the opportunity to receive necessary care at home.

Due to the current political climate many patients have expressed gratitude for the platform as it allows them to receive the care they need without having to leave their home.

Gorsuch explained that many patients, especially those who live in rural areas, often don’t have means of transportation or are unable to take time off work to prioritize their care.

Sana Mujer has eased that stress.

Among the benefits, she added that unlike some institutions that are now required to ask about a patient’s migratory status, which drove many people to further delay seeking care, Sana Mujer does not and even accepts identifications outside of the U.S. and primarily work with women without insurance.

Although they may expand to work with insurances in the future Gorsuch explained that they prioritize keeping care affordable for women.

“Our main goal is to keep the cost as low as possible, primarily prescribing generics instead of brand medications which significantly reduce it,” Gorsuch said.

She reassured that the platform is in no way trying to replace other forms of care. They are simply trying to expand access.

The platform is now working with a community health promoter who will focus on outreach at community events.

For more information about the platform visit sanamujer.com.

The post Sana Mujer introduces Spanish-first telemedicine platform for women appeared first on MyRGV.com.