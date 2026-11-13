H IDALGO — Raise Your Hand Texas, an education advocacy group, alongside Valley elected officials and leaders, called on state lawmakers to support a proposed public education and workforce endowment at a press conference at Valley View High School on Thursday.

The endowment would be the first new funding stream for Texas public education in 20 years and would support Career and Technical Education, or CTE, programs in schools, students and the state’s future workforce.

Raise Your Hand Texas Executive Director Libby Cohen said the group has a list of 1,300 endorsements of the endowment from leaders and elected officials from the state and locally here in the Valley, business and faith leaders.

Some local officials include Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr., Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa, Hidalgo Mayor Sergio Coronado and many city commissioners from across the Valley.

“We are excited about the energy and momentum for this proposal, and are looking forward to working with lawmakers to help it be fit in the next legislative session,” Cohen said. “What’s important about this endowment is it helps to meet immediate needs, but also addresses sort of long-term challenges in Texas public school funding.”

Cohen said Texas has been in the bottom 10 states in the country in per pupil funding for decades.

“We wanted a proposal that would also put Texas on a path towards meaningful progress in increasing per pupil funding over time, an endowment is a way to do something really important, which is to diversify revenue streams for public schools without raising anyone’s taxes, which is important in a moment like this.”

Cohen said when her organization conducted bipartisan polling, they received strong support from Texas voters for an endowment of $3 billion from the state’s rainy day fund to create a dedicated funding stream to target CTE programs within Texas public schools.

“Texas is now in a situation that it hasn’t been in for decades,” she said. “We’re going to be led by a divided state government and finding areas of agreement, finding things that have bipartisan support is going to be really important in the upcoming session. And what we found is that there is almost no area that has more bipartisan support than workforce development, and there’s a really clear recognition from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that public schools are an essential component to our workforce development picture here in Texas.”

Valley View High School was chosen for the press conference since district Superintendent Monica Luna said last year 83% of seniors graduated with an industry certification.

“Besides their high school diploma, besides their college credits, they’re graduating with a certification so that’s a great opportunity for them as they pursue their future careers,” Luna said.

Luna highlighted the district’s recent welding program which served more than 150 students in the first year of being established and has grown to two teachers and currently has over 200 students enrolled.

The superintendent is excited at the opportunities that could come with the endowment but also wants funding to support making CTE programs sustainable.

“We have nine programs but we’re trying to sustain our numbers,” she said. “To sustain the equipment but also to get teachers. It’s very difficult to find teachers who are not only teachers, but also have the sort of patience to help our kids.”

Luna said Valley View ISD is looking at expanding its medical programs and creating more opportunities for their students going forward.

“Valley View ISD is clearly a model of how powerful CTE programs can be for students’ lives and students’ futures,” Cohen said.

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