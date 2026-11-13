T he Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two 17-year-old teenagers Thursday after one of them shot at several people attending a Halloween party in Monte Alto following the other teen’s instruction, according to a news release.

Dilan Cole Suarez and Lizzet Gallegos have been charged with one count of aggravated assault mass shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 11:35 p.m. that day, deputies were dispatched to the 24000 block of Sunflower Lane and when they arrived they found that a mass shooting had happened.

Witnesses told police that an SUV fired a weapon from the vehicle as they drove away from the area and injured nine people, who have all since been released from the hospital.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities recovered surveillance footage from the scene and identified four people of interest including Suarez who then identified three people of interest, including Gallegos, according to the release.

“During the investigation, witnesses provided statements identifying Suarez as the individual who fired at the gathering and that Gallegos instructed him to shoot,” the release said.

An executed search warrant on the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting resulted in the discovery of spent casings of the same caliber as those recovered at the scene.

In addition, a firearm recovered from Suarez’s father’s residence was test fired and an examination determined that the spent casings from that weapon were consistent with those found at the crime scene.

As the investigation continued, authorities learned that the gathering was an organized pay-to-enter party intended for teens and young adults.

The sheriff’s office said in their release that they will continue to pursue leads related to the “event’s organization.”

“…(T)hose responsible for organizing the gathering will also face criminal charges,” the release said.

Suarez and Gallegos remain jailed with no bond, according to jail records.

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