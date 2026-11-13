B order Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint encountered 21 people hidden inside an RV the driver stated belonged to his friend.

Frank Jesse Charanza Jr and Angela Elaine Lyon were both charged with knowingly transporting people illegally present in the United States, according to a criminal complaint.

At around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Charanza and Lyon presented themselves at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint for inspection where Charanza claimed ownership of the truck he was driving and the RV he was towing.

Charanza told agents he was picking up the RV and was heading home to Houston. However, the primary agents noticed that Charanza was looking down a lot and appeared nervous as his “hand was very shaky and trembling when handing over his identification,” according to the complaint.

Agents referred Charanza to a secondary inspection after a K-9 alert.

It was during secondary that the K-9 unit began to alert to the RV’s door, but the door was locked and when asked Charanza said he didn’t have the key to the RV because it belonged to his friend and he was only transporting it to Houston as a favor.

The agents then scanned the truck and RV using an X-ray which detected anomalies inside the RV.

It was then the agents used a prybar to open the door and discovered 21 people inside, including a juvenile and two pregnant individuals.

They were all determined to be illegally present in the country, according to the complaint.

Following their arrest, Lyon told authorities that she had been living with Charanza in Spring, Texas, for about three weeks.

Lyon said that around 4 a.m., after being at the dentist for hours, Charanza returned to their apartment and she asked if she could accompany him to “wherever he was going and asked where that was,” to which Charanza said he was heading to pick up a friend’s RV to take to a deer lease of theirs.

Lyon added that she didn’t know this friend and that they rode an “unknown” bus to an “unknown bus station” in the Rio Grande Valley before taking an Uber to a McDonald’s and an “unknown” motel afterward, according to the complaint.

Lyon then said she didn’t know too many specifics due to being asleep and that Charanza didn’t discuss the facts of their trip.

However, agents believed she wasn’t being honest.

“Agents stated that Lyon was very evasive during questioning of the event and did not seem truthful during the interview,” the complaint said.

One of the women found inside the RV stated she was in a stash house in McAllen for about a week before she was instructed to board a trailer along with 21 other subjects to be taken to Corpus Christi.

That woman was able to identify both the driver and passenger involved in the smuggling attempt, according to the complaint.

The duo made their first appearance in federal court court Friday morning.

The post Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint agents find 21 people hidden in RV appeared first on MyRGV.com.