S tarr County made history in 2024 when voters there voted for a Republican presidential candidate for the first time since 1896.

When all the ballots were counted, President Donald Trump had earned a total of 9,487 votes over former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 6,862 votes in Starr County.

The results of that election caused many to ponder whether politics in Starr County, and the greater Rio Grande Valley, had made the shift toward the Republican Party.

Those theories were disproved on Nov. 3 with voters overwhelmingly electing Democratic Party candidates at all levels of government.

In Starr County, according to Dr. Jessica Vera-Rios, the Democratic Party chair, it was a return to the norm.

“Historically, Starr County has been the bluest county in the country because it has voted Democrat for over a century,” Vera-Rios said. “It was like 128 years or something before the 2024 Trump phenomenon, so I wasn’t surprised because of that. When that happened in 2024, everyone came down and said, ‘What happened? It flipped red.’ And we were pretty vocal about the fact that we knew that the county was not red.”

Vera-Rios, who is a practicing psychologist, said that for her county to truly flip in favor of the Republican Party, that would mean that ideologies and people’s ways of life would have to change as well.

“To say that the community flipped red was to say that those things had changed,” she said. “And I knew, as a psychologist, that those things had not changed. They had voted for Trump, but I didn’t believe it, and we all locally knew that our ideologies had not flipped conservatively.”

“Now it’s an interesting dynamic because Hispanics, culturally, are conservative. We’re culturally conservative,” she continued. “The vast majority of us are Catholic, family oriented, very extended families. So a lot of families, it’s like mom and dad, children, grandparents, cousins, very close knit family ties, and so I felt that what happened with the Trump administration had been what we saw across the country.”

There were 36,707 registered voters in Starr County at the time of the 2026 midterm election. A total of 14,881 ballots were cast, including 14,775 in-person ballots and 106 mail-in ballots.

According to unofficial results, James Talarico earned a total of 10,072 votes over Ken Paxton’s 2,772 votes to help elect Texas’s first Democratic U.S. senator since 1993.

For perspective, Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz earned a total of 7,081 votes in Starr County during the Nov. 5 2024 election over Democrat Collin Allred’s 6,745 votes.

In the race for the 28th Congressional District of Texas, 11-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar defeated Republican and former Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. Cuellar earned a resounding 10,504 votes in Starr County over Tijerina’s 2,640 votes.

In statewide races, Starr County voters vehemently voted for Democratic candidates as well.

Democratic candidate and Rio Grande Valley native Gina Hinojosa earned 10,091 votes in Starr County over three-term Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott’s 3,435 votes.

Democrat Vikki Goodwin also out-earned three-term Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick with 8,021 votes over his 2,920; Democratic candidate Nathan Johnson earned 8,174 votes for attorney general over Republican Mayes Middleton’s 2,660 votes; Democrat Sarah Eckhardt earned 8,024 over incumbent Republican Texas Comptroller Don Huffines’s 2,537 votes; Democrat Benjamin Flores earned 8,644 votes over current Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham’s 2,496 votes; Democrat Clayton Tucker earned 8,108 votes over Republican Nate Sheets’ 2,507 votes for commissioner of agriculture; and Democrat Jon Rosenthal earned 8,130 votes over Republican Bo French’s 2,495 votes for railroad commissioner.

“The blue wave was not a blue wave; it was a freaking tidal wave,” Vera-Rios said. “In our community we knew that it was going to come out the way it was because the people had never changed. It was just that. And to be honest with you, I feel that Starr County voted for Trump during that (2024) election because we were coming out of very hard times out of the (Joe) Biden administration.”

Despite the surge in Democratic votes, Starr County voters still showed their support for Republican state Rep. Ryan Guillen.

Guillen had served his first 10 terms as a Democrat before switching parties on Nov. 15, 2021. He earned 7,284 total votes in Starr County over Democratic candidate Jennifer “JJ” Dominguez’s 5,957 votes.

“He got a run for his money and Starr, let me tell you, because I was a little bit surprised, and the reason is because we know Ryan,” Vera-Rios said.

She described Guillen as “a nice guy” who has deep roots in the community.

“He had always voted conservatively. It was something that I was not, I guess, paying attention to very much because he’s the kind of guy that if you need help, you can call him up and he’ll always answer,” Vera-Rios said. “He’s well liked in the community. He’s basically our hometown boy even though he flipped. A lot of people believe he did it out of strategy because his area had been gerrymandered and redistricted into a Republican area, which we saw in this election because he still won decisively.”

Toni Treviño, who has been the Starr County Republican Party chair for nearly five years, said that she was surprised by the success of Democratic candidates at the state level, but not too surprised by the results of other races.

“Locally, I’m never really surprised by what happened,” Treviño said. “I can always hope, but I’m never really that surprised. Yes, I wasn’t certain about Paxton. You know, Paxton for me could have gone either way as far as what I was expecting, but I was not expecting to lose the governor and all the other statewide offices.”

She said that the key issues that drew voters to the polls nationally were not very different from the issues that Starr County voters faced leading up to the midterm election.

“It’s the famous old saying, that all politics is local,” Treviño said. “People were having trouble buying fuel to put in their vehicles, and I think that was the main thing — the economy and the prices. Obviously, when fuel and diesel is high, it not only affects the actual cost of fuel and diesel, it also affects the cost of all of the commodities, all your groceries, everything.”

She also said that misinformation about school vouchers and property taxes heavily impacted the results of the election.

Jim Birschbach, the Cameron County Republican Party chair for nine months, previously said that he believed that many voters who went to the polls this election were uninformed. Hidalgo County Republican Party Chair Robert Cantu did not return calls and an email for comment.

Treviño did not necessarily agree.

“I don’t think it had anything to do with people not knowing the candidates well enough,” Treviño said. “I think they don’t understand the issues and the facts well enough, and that does create a problem.”

As for Trump’s success in the 2024 presidential election and the struggles faced by Republican candidates in the 2026 midterms, Treviño said that the economy swayed Starr County voters to vote for Trump and also turned them away after two years in office.

“There’s a huge difference between voting for Donald Trump and voting because you believe in the principles of the Republican Party,” Treviño said. “Donald Trump won in large part because of the economy under Biden. So it was the same thing that won him the election last time that lost him the election this time. … This was a loss based upon Donald Trump’s economy.”

When asked what Republican candidates must do to earn the support of Starr County voters in the next election, Treviño said that it will come down to educating voters about what goes into each piece of legislation.

She also said that she believes more money needs to be invested in local races, attributing some of the success of Democrats to the hiring of local “politiqueros” to drive voters to the polls.

Ultimately, Treviño said that the actions taken by newly elected Democrats could clash with the ideologies of local voters.

“A lot of people have said that Gina Hinojosa is a very smart politician and will try to govern more from the center, but I think that the far right and the far left of the parties now hold a lot of sway over the parties,” Treviño said. “I don’t think that they’re going to be content with that.

“I think that we’re going to see policies come out of Austin and out of Washington that are going to be inconsistent with the conservative family values and religious values that people hold near in South Texas.”

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