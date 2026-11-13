A cemetery in Starr County is being recognized as a Texas Historic Cemetery, paving the way to preserve the site’s rich cultural history in the Rio Grande Valley.

Longoria Cemetery, which is located a short distance from the Rio Grande in La Grulla, was established in 1892 when Juan Longoria died and was buried on the property that had belonged to his family for three generations.

“It kind of goes back to the land grants,” Logan Dovalina said.

Dovalina submitted the application for the cemetery to be designated as a Texas Historic Cemetery. He’d already successfully gained the historic designations for two other Rio Grande Valley cemeteries earlier this year, San Jose Cemetery and Mission Catholic Cemetery in Mission.

“It’s basically a family cemetery in that area that I believe it’s still being utilized today,” Dovalina explained. “There is a newer cemetery behind it that was just built very recently, but that’s the original cemetery.”

For Dovalina, who served as the markers and research chair for the Hidalgo County Historical Commission from 2025 to 2026, getting the Longoria Cemetery statewide recognition was somewhat of a personal project for him.

“I’m actually related to that family,” he said. “My great grandmother, she was a Longoria actually. She came from that town but she lived in Mission. So there’s a family connection to it, and I believe some of my relatives that are a little bit before my time who my parents would have known are there.”

There are around 200 graves in the Longoria Cemetery, which date back to 1870. The cemetery sits on approximately .76 acres of land that was once part of a land grant given to Pedro Longoria by the king of Spain in 1767.

“Located on the north side of the Rio Grande River, Pedro’s grant was designated as Porcion 94 and consisted of 4,649.8 acres; his brothers (Matias and Vicente) were granted the adjoining Porcion 93 consisting of 7,971 acres,” the application reads.

Despite owning the land north of the Rio Grande, most chose to reside south as they felt safer due to the higher concentration of people there and there being less risk of an attack from the Comanche and Apache who frequented the area north of the river.

“It was not until 1836 that a grandson of Pedro, Juan Longoria, moved to establish a permanent residence on the north side of the river in Porcion 94,” the application reads. “Today’s community of La Grulla, Texas, is located on the site of that original settlement on Porcion 94.”

Prior to the establishment of the Longoria Cemetery, residents who died were taken south across the river to be buried in cemeteries in Camargo or other smaller communities.

When Juan Longoria died in 1892, he was buried on the property, “fulfilling his dying wish.”

Also buried in the cemetery is Longoria’s wife, Yrinea Villarreal, and his mother, Maria Nicolasa Flores.

The cemetery was officially recognized as a Texas Historical Cemetery on Nov. 2, five months after Dovalina submitted the application.

“I think it’s really valuable, not just for me personally, but for the entire Valley to recognize what we already have,” Dovalina said. “I think we always look towards the future with new projects or these goals. I think that there’s still a lot that we have that we may not recognize and we may not understand.”

He said that he is proud of the work he has done in getting local historic sites recognized by national and state organizations. Earlier this year, he was also successful in getting the historic Mission neighborhood of Shary Heights listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“I enjoy being the young voice — the young guy that works on the undertold or not quite recognized sites to kind of give them the voice that they already have in some ways,” Dovalina said. “I just think that it’s important to recognize that we have incredible heritage and great sites that have a rich history that should be discussed and landmarked. And there’s honestly so much more.”

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