P hotojournalist Delcia Lopez was part of a group of journalists across the state to be honored Nov. 7 by the Headliners Foundation of Texas.

During a luncheon held in Austin, Lopez received her award for the prestigious Star Photojournalist of the Year in the Charles E. Green Awards.

“After more than 40 years behind the camera, it’s still incredibly special to have my work recognized, especially by my peers,” Lopez said after stating how much receiving the award meant to her. “I’ve been fortunate to photograph some incredible moments throughout my career, from presidents and major sporting events to the everyday stories of people right here in the Rio Grande Valley, but what has always kept me going is my love for photography and the privilege of telling people’s stories through my lens.”

Lopez’s award-winning portfolio featured photography of a pilgrimage tracing the Valley’s Underground Railroad history, scenes from the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District’s annual Día de los Muertos experience, everyday life in the Valley and a Pharr Fire Department Battalion Chief reuniting with his daughter after being deployed to California to assist with the devastating wildfires there in January 2025.

That body of work demonstrated a “sophisticated visual storytelling eye, adept at capturing images with visual clues that immediately draw the viewer in and invite them to linger,” judges Boyzell Hosey of ProPublica and documentary photographer and editor Cengiz Yar wrote.

That level of visual perception, combined with the essential requirements of a daily news photojournalist, allowed Lopez’s portfolio to rise above the competition, the judges said.

“Delcia Lopez’s impressive photographic range resonates with the best work in the field,” the judges stated. “Her ability to express a command of her layered and narrative image-making style makes her truly deserving of being honored as the Star Photojournalist of the Year Award.”

In addition to the prestigious award, Lopez was also recognized by the Texas Managing Editors awards earlier this year — an organization that honors the top journalism across the state with its awards contest.

Lopez was awarded first place in the class 2A category for News Photography, second place in Sports Photography and second place for Photojournalism.

The star photojournalist of the year also thanked her Chihuahua of 18 years, Mopsy, who she says spent countless eight-hour days waiting by the window while Lopez was out working.

“I miss her terribly,” Lopez said. “I know she would have been right there celebrating with me, and somehow, I believe she had a little paw in this award, too.”

Lopez noted that she still loves her work as a photojournalist after decades in the field, and that she hopes she never loses the “feeling of wanting to get out there and take one more photograph.”

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