M ISSION — There are new regulations here when it comes to animal ownership as well as the city’s animal care services.

The city council on Tuesday, with the exception of Mayor Pro-Tem Ruben Plata who was absent during the meeting, unanimously adopted what essentially is an overhaul of updates to its animal regulations in Mission’s code of ordinances.

There’s an array of changes in the new ordinance, such as clarifying various definitions, especially when it comes to kennels; requirements for owners who are found to have a dangerous dog; the process in removing dead animals; dogs and cats licensing provisions and violations.

“Our main concern is the wellbeing of our animals here in the city, housed or not,” said Julianna Martinez, the city’s animal shelter manager, after Councilwoman Jessica Ortega commended Martinez and her team’s work in bringing the ordinances up to par.

One of the biggest changes is in regard to dogs.

It’ll be illegal for dogs to disturb the peace and quiet of any person whether by loud, frequent or habitual barking or howling between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A complaint may be filed against the owner or keeper of the dog with the animal control officer or a police officer.

Dogs are also not allowed to run or be at large in public property or other property such as any unfenced lot, tract or parcel of land within Mission.

There are new guidelines for dogs that are to be found dangerous, meaning the dog makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury or commits unprovoked acts that cause a person to believe the dog will attack and cause bodily injury — both scenarios occurring in a place other than an enclosure preventing the dog from leaving on its own.

The city’s animal care services will conduct an investigation into an alleged dangerous dog if it receives a sworn affidavit of complaint. The owner or keeper of the dog will also have the right to provide an affidavit or statement concerning their dog.

If it’s found the dog is dangerous, the animal care services’ manager may order an immediate seizure and impound of the dog and it will remain in confinement. A search warrant will be obtained to enter private property to search for the dangerous dog if permission to enter is denied.

“A dog that has been determined to be dangerous cannot be released back to the owner until the owner is able to demonstrate his ability to comply with all the requirements for dangerous dogs,” the ordinance stated. “If compliance is not demonstrated, the animal may be humanely euthanized.”

Additionally, if the animal care services department cannot approach the dog safely, they may use a tranquilizer projector, and the cost of securing the dog will be borne by the owner.

There are nine requirements for owners looking to get their dangerous dog back from animal care services:

>> The dog must be registered with animal care services and annually obtain a dangerous dog permit;

>> The dog must at all times wear a collar approved by the department;

>> The dog must be kept in a secure enclosure;

>> The owner must present the department a certificate of public liability insurance in the amount of $100,000;

>> The dog must be safely secured with a muzzle when taken outside their enclosure;

>> The owner must post a sign on their property warning of the dangerous dog;

>> The dog must have a registered microchip if it doesn’t already;

>> The dog must be spayed or neutered; and

>> If the owner is unable or unwilling to comply with the aforementioned requirements then the dog must be euthanized.

When it comes to kennels, which received a clarification that it’s a structure not a property, the city will not allow more than six outdoor kennels on any owner’s property, and the combined ground area for outdoor kennels in a yard will not exceed 25% of the area.

The city clarified in its ordinance that no one is allowed to have or raise an animal from a carnivorous species, normally a wild animal or any prohibited animal. Prohibited animals received an expansive definition in the ordinance with specifics, but essentially means any animal that isn’t a common household pet.

As for chickens, the new guideline states no more than four may be kept on any premises while roosters will not be allowed. Additionally, when it comes to anyone having any domestic fowl, the new rule decreased from 100 feet to 25 feet when it comes to not having those animals within any residential building, hotel, church, school, store or any other building frequented or inhabited by human beings.

Poultry or fowl, as well as pets, will also not be allowed to be for sale or displayed for purposes of selling on any public roadway, unimproved parcel of land, any public or private parking lots, or at any open air or enclosed flea market, farmer’s market or similar operations.

Any animals not claimed by its owner after being held for three days, excluding the day the animal is impounded and any day the animal care services facility isn’t open, will become Mission’s property.

Citing their immature immune system, any abandoned animal under four months of age will also become the city’s property for humane disposition, and may be offered for adoption.

Impounded animals not redeemed or adopted must be humanely euthanized at the city’s animal shelter under the direction of a person trained and certified in humane euthanasia as outlined in state law.

The animal care services manager, a designee or the manager, or a licensed veterinarian may direct immediate euthanization of any animal determined to be seriously injured or diseased under the rules, guidelines or procedures established by the animal care services manager.

It’ll also be illegal for anyone to have a dead or decaying animal carcass on any public or private premises in Mission for more than six hours. It’ll be deemed a public nuisance if anyone does so.

The ordinance states dogs, cats or other small animals will not be placed in garbage containers nor collected as solid waste. Instead, upon request, the city’s animal control staff will remove such dead animals from residences without charge between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Mondays through Fridays if the animals are bagged and placed at the curbside.

There will be a charge of $50 per animal for those over 70 pounds, while livestock over 50 pounds will be the responsibility of the animal owner to be disposed of properly.

There are nearly a dozen new violations now too, including a person maintaining a dog or cat in inhumane conditions, injured or sick animals not receiving medical care, tethering in unsafe or extreme conditions, abandonment of animals, and no proper shelter.

It will be illegal for anyone to feed strays on public property or city right-of-way, including feeding bread to the ducks at Bannworth Park.

Cruelty to animals, such as abusing animals or permitting any dog fighting, cockfighting, bull fighting or other combat between animals or between animals and humans, is illegal. People cannot breed or train animals for fighting with other animals.

Whether intentionally or knowingly, it will be illegal to leave a pet in a motor vehicle for more than five minutes knowing that the animal is not attended by an individual in the vehicle who is 14 years of age or older.

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