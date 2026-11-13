B ROWNSVILLE — Irma Arellano was 19 when she learned that three young children had been killed by their patents in a home near downtown. Back then, she visited the site to leave three stuffed animals at a makeshift memorial for the children, whose deaths shocked the city and would remain in the headlines as the subsequent court hearings and death penalty appeals went on.

“Now 23 years later, I find myself back here,” Arellano said. “Nothing even close to this had ever happened. And I think as a majority Hispanic community, where parents are supposed to protect their children and do anything for them, the fact that it was parents that did this was just — it affected everyone whether you were family or not.”

Arellano was one of dozens of community members who lined the sidewalks in and around Tres Angeles Park on Thursday evening, gathering at the community green space to remember Julissa Quesada, 3, John Esteban Rubio, 14 months, and Mary Jane Rubio, 2 months.

The vigil, organized by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, began shortly before the scheduled 6 p.m. execution time of John Allen Rubio, 46, who was convicted in the murders along with his common-law wife, Angela Camacho. She is serving life in prison.

The children were killed in 2003 by Rubio and Camacho in a home on the site that was later torn down and turned into the park, which is named for them.

They left toys, balloons and candles at a plaque honoring the three children and other crime victims. Attendees stood vigil in the park, now a flourishing garden blooming with blue butterfly plants, papaya trees and a vine-covered fence. Their candles would be lit at the time Rubio was pronounced dead before they would hold a moment of silence for the children.

Stacey Guevara, who lived in Brownsville at the time of the murders, drove from San Antonio to be at the vigil.

“I was becoming a mother for a second time,” Guevara said of when she learned of the killings, “so my kids are the same ages as they are, or would have been.”

The children’s deaths horrified people in the community, she said, including those who remembered Rubio from grade school.

“It’s finally —” Guevara said, pausing to steady herself as she became emotional. “Justice is finally being served for them. Nobody should go through that. I think about my babies, I think about everybody else’s babies, and I always think about what could have been for them.”

Vigil attendees stood together in the park for about an hour when Liliana Mendoza, victim assistant coordinator for the district attorney, held her cell phone up to a microphone so that District Attorney Luis Saenz could address the crowd from Huntsville, where he witnessed Rubio’s execution.

“It’s done,” Saenz said, prompting loud cheers from some in the crowd. “Justice has finally been rendered for Julissa and John and for Mary Jane. Let’s keep the children in our prayers, in our thoughts and in our memories.

“And once and for all, let’s stop talking about John Allen Rubio,” Saenz continued. “I’m sick and tired of all the attention he’s been getting. He doesn’t deserve that. Let’s forget about him and remember the children. Let’s pray to the Lord for peace and closure.”

A woman in the crowd who identified herself as an aunt of Julissa and John Esteban, whom she called Steven, cried out when Saenz delivered the news. Wearing a T-shirt with a photo of the three children, she took to the microphone to thank vigil attendees for being present.

She said the night had been full of emotions for her and her family, and the past 23 years had been very difficult. Nothing could take back the tears her family had cried, she said in Spanish. Justice had been served, she added, and it was alright to celebrate.

“I ask that you guys continue to pray for my family because this has not been easy,” she said. “I’m here alone, but I have a lot of family that are far (away), so they’re with me, and I know that you guys are with me, as well.”

Someone in the crowd replied, “We’re your family.”

The woman said that she was just a child herself when the killings took place, and she later added that she is not either Rubio or Camacho’s sister. Only 2-month-old Mary Jane was Rubio’s biological child.

“I don’t know if anyone here was present 23 years ago — I was 15 at the time — but I am grateful to you all,” she said. “Many of you were likely just babies or children back then, and I appreciate you being here.”

Another person in the crowd asked about Rubio, “Is he going to go to hell tonight?”

“He is already,” the woman replied. “He’s talking to his father, the devil.”

As the crowd dispersed, attendees stopped to hug the woman or wish her well. One attendee made the sign of the cross as he left the memorial.

When it comes to whether Rubio’s execution will help bring closure for the community, Arellano was among those who wasn’t sure.

“Maybe for some,” Arellano said. “Anybody who’s ever lost a child will tell you, that wound never heals. You just learn to live with it.”

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