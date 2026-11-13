J ohn Wood wasn’t born in Brownsville, but after more than three decades in public service, he definitely left his mark.

That’s what people who knew him will tell you. And that he was decent, generous man of few words, though when he spoke you’d have been wise to listen. That’s what people will say.

Wood, who was born in San Antonio in 1946 and grew up in Alice, died Nov. 6 at the age of 79.

He moved to Brownsville in 1970 as a manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone — the youngest manager in the company’s history — and never left. In 1972, Wood married Virginia Voltaggio. They would have two sons.

Wood enjoyed considerable success as an entrepreneur and real estate broker, entering public service in 1993 as a member of the Brownsville City Commission, and later serving as Cameron County’s Precinct 2 commissioner before joining the Brownsville Navigation District board of commissioners, which oversees the Port of Brownsville.

He was also active in the community, serving as chairman of the United Way, American Red Cross and Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, and serving on the board of the Girl Scouts, for example.

Ralph Cowen said he met Wood the year he moved to Brownsville and considered him one of his oldest friends. Cowen said he did his best to recruit Wood to the port commission, which he thought would benefit from Wood’s knowledge of business and development.

“I said, John, we need you on there and you can make a big difference,” Cowen said.

Wood retired from the port commission in May after 12 years of service. In August, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Brownsville, presented him with a Congressional Record to honor his decades of “outstanding civic leadership and public service to South Texas.”

“His wife and my wife got to be friends,” Cowen said. “The kids were friends. John was an outstanding Realtor. He helped me buy the house that I’m living in today. You know, I had total confidence in John all my life. He was somebody I knew I could trust and depend on.”

Current port commission Chairman Sergio Tito Lopez, first elected to the commission in 2008, met Wood during his city commission days, got to know him better after he’d become county commissioner, and was glad when he wanted to join the port commission.

“I got to work with him when he was a county commissioner,” Lopez said. “Back then the city of Brownsville had a (metropolitan planning organization) and he would represent the county. That’s when I really started to know him and … to see the vast knowledge that he had in working and representing the community.”

Lopez said Wood’s imperturbable nature — nothing seemed to ruffle his feathers — set an example.

“He brought a different point of view to the board, which was great,” he said. “He kind of helped us in in the real estate part of the business, because that was his bread and butter, right? So he led the way there.”

Lopez said Wood was also the right man for the job as liaison with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the earliest stages of the port’s channel-deepening efforts — which only recently finally came to fruition.

“He was so patient,” he said. “It’s a positive way of thinking towards a task. Sometimes it gets very hard and you get impatient sometimes. He was the kind of man that said, OK, let’s bring this down a notch and let’s try to find another alternative to solve this problem.”

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. first met Wood in the early 1990s through the Rotary Club of North Brownsville and served with him on the city commission for a time.

“And then he got to the county, and then as fate would have it, we ran against each other in 2010,” Treviño said. “I won the primary, but I believe I was like 19 or 20 votes short of winning without a runoff, and in the runoff, he beat me.”

Wood lost to Carlos Cascos by 64 votes in the general election that year.

Treviño noted that, although he’d been struggling with health issues the last couple of years, Wood never let on.

“If you didn’t know he was sick, you would not have known,” he said. “He certainly wasn’t going to tell you, and he didn’t change his attitude or his demeanor towards people. He was very, very well respected and well liked by the community, especially the Hispanic community. He was a very, very good man.”

Treviño also brought up Wood’s unflappable character.

“He was that kind of calm, cool-under-pressure individual who you never saw him lose his cool,” he said. “I never saw him raise his voice, hardly ever. I don’t think I ever heard him utter a bad word, so to speak, about anybody or anything.”

Treviño described Wood and his wife as “wonderful people” who “made quite the pair.” Brownsville and Cameron County are lucky Wood’s family “shared him with us all of these years,” he added.

“I think we’re very fortunate to have him serve our community for such a long period of time, and in such a positive manner,” Treviño said. “His legacy will not be forgotten.”

In the eulogy he was planning to deliver for his father’s service, Wood’s son Kris wrote, “I’ve always viewed my father as the definition of what it meant to be a good man.”

“Not a perfect man. I don’t think Dad would have wanted anyone to describe him that way. But a good man, in every sense of the word,” he wrote. “He believed in honesty, sometimes to a fault. He believe in loyalty, in treating people fairly, and in doing the right thing, even when doing the wrong thing would have been easier. And especially when nobody else would have known the difference.”

Wood wrote that oftentimes, when out in public with his father, people would come up to thank him for one thing or another.

“As a young boy, I rarely understood what they were thanking him for,” he wrote. “When I asked, he would usually brush it off, saying, ‘Sometimes people just need a hand,’ or simply change the subject.”

When he became older, he finally understood.

“Dad explained to me that helping someone and then taking credit for it wasn’t really helping them, it was helping yourself,” Wood wrote. “He believed that true generosity meant doing something for someone else without expecting anything in return, including recognition. And he lived that belief throughout his life.”

Visiting hours will take place Friday from 3-9 p.m., with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7 p.m., in the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brownsville.

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