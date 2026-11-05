Patel returns as SPI mayor; Los Fresnos heads toward runoff

S outh Padre Island will soon see the return of businessman Barry Patel to the mayoral seat after he defeated incumbent Patrick McNulty in the Nov. 3 election, according to unofficial results.

Of 1,265 votes, Patel took the lion’s share with 841 ballots cast in his favor — 397 more than McNulty garnered — totaling 66.48% and leaving his opponent with 424 votes, or 33.52%

Patel decided to run for mayor for the second time last December after recognizing citizen concerns regarding “critical planning,” and “civility on the city council.”

“Running for election is the easy part,” he said.

When the results were announced in his favor, he said he immediately felt the burden of responsibility and his mind immediately zeroed in on “what’s best” for Island residents.

He left his watch party early that night and woke up to watch the sunrise as he collected his thoughts, he said.

Patel was first elected to the city council in 2013 and served for one year before becoming mayor. He decided to not run for reelection in 2017 because he said he simply did everything he wanted to do, including creating the 2% venue tax, the shoreline department and Tompkins Park, as well as repairing Gulf Boulevard and securing a funding mechanism to do the same for Padre Boulevard.

He says he’s taking the same temporary-leadership approach this time around as he aims to accomplish a few specific goals, including building up the Island’s ecotourism — especially in relation to the convention center expansion — securing an IMAX theater as well as additional funds for the upcoming windwater sports park, addressing flooding and parking issues, and continuing beach and street maintenance.

“I don’t want to be a politician forever,” he said. “And hopefully we can get all these things straightened out and a good path for the future of South Padre Island. We’ve got to lay out a good path, and then move on — give somebody else a chance to lead.”

In his first term as mayor, Patel said he learned it’s impossible to be “thin-skinned” in this position. He looks to mitigate confrontation after observing a handful of what he called “shouting matches” at recent council meetings.

“You have to convince people that your vision makes sense,” he said. “And you don’t always prevail with that. So, be ready to accept the opposing view.”

He added that he aims to be a mayor for all Island residents; for those who support his returning leadership and those who are wary.

Importantly, Patel said he looks to balance tourism growth with the needs of those who call the Island home year-round.

He called his race against McNulty “a campaign of different ideas and visions.”

McNulty was elected as mayor in 2019. He was not available to comment on the recent loss, but took to Facebook to congratulate Patel, thank his supporters and announce his optimistic move toward retirement.

Beverly Skloss also upset incumbent Reese Langston for Council Member Place 4. Skloss was victorious with 64.82% of the vote, leaving Langston with 35.18%.

LOS FRESNOS

Further inland, the city of Los Fresnos’ mayoral race is headed to a runoff. The current mayor since 2021, Alejandro Flores, only secured 39.93% of the vote, or 847 votes out of 2,121 ballots cast.

Flores secured reelection back in 2023 with a campaign that highlighted new business growth. This year, his platform focused on infrastructure improvement.

He’ll face off against challenger Amber Arringa, who garnered the second most votes — 750, or 35.36% — with a campaign emphasizing transparency and fiscal responsibility, on Dec. 12.

The third candidate, Nataly Ramos, received 515 votes.

Meanwhile, Eva Abrego Garcia secured Place 1 on the council with 1,198 votes, or 62.43%, beating her opponent Albert “Al” Escobedo, who came out short with only 721 votes, or 37.57%.

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