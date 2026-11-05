2 charged in Brownsville after feds find 124 pounds of cocaine

H omeland Security Investigations agents in Brownsville arrested two people after they followed a woman transporting concealed narcotics in her vehicle to an apartment complex where they discovered another stash.

Reyna Delfina Bear Hernandez and Angel Velez Salas were both charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing approximately 124 pounds of cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to a criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, a white Toyota Corolla driven by Bear attempted to enter the United States through B&M International Bridge

Hernandez stated she was on her way to drop her nephew off at school.

An X-ray scan of her vehicle revealed an anomaly behind the rear seat area and a K-9 unit search of the Corolla yielded a positive alert in that area.

When Customs and Border Protection officers inspected the area, they discovered a non-factory, man-made compartment between the rear seat and the trunk of the vehicle.

Inside, they found 20 brick-like packages wrapped in black tape weighing about 45 pounds.

Homeland Security Investigations agents responded and allowed Hernandez to depart from the port of entry while under surveillance, according to the complaint.

They followed her to an apartment complex where she met with Velez who was standing near his black Keep Cherokee, which is when the agents approached and detained the two.

Velez gave consent to search his Cherokee which revealed an additional 10 brick-like packages weighing at 24 pounds.

A search of Velez’s apartment yielded the seizure of another 54 pounds.

A probe of the packages revealed a white powdery substance that yielded positive results for the characteristics of cocaine following a field test.

In an interview with authorities, Hernandez admitted to knowing about the narcotics in her vehicle and stated this was her first time and that she was to deliver them to Velez.

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