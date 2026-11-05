Incumbents up for reelection for Hidalgo County school boards see upsets

H idalgo County voters decided on 32 different school district board member positions with 20 new people, or 62.5%, elected to those seats.

Out of the 32 races, incumbents ran for reelection in 23 of them with 11 resulting in a loss and 12 reclaiming their positions, according to unofficial election results.

EDINBURG CISD

In Edinburg, voters ended up with two incumbents keeping their positions with one losing their reelection race and two new faces on the board.

Place 1 had Gloria Alonzo unseating incumbent Dominga “Minga” Vela with 16,007 votes, or 44.67%, compared to Vela’s 9,888 and Jesus Mata’s 9,942.

Sandra M. Avila is also the new face on the school board for Place 5 by garnering 25,304 votes to David White’s 10,221.

Incumbents Letty Flores and Leticia “Letty G” Garcia both won reelection.

Flores had 19,266 votes for Place 2, compared to Karla Salians De Luna’s 15,955.

Place 3 saw Garcia with 17,924 votes to Ronaldo Cavazos’s 11,177 and Alondra Lizeth Flores’s 6,038.

PSJA ISD

The school district will see three new faces on the school board with both incumbents losing their reelection races.

Place 1 was up for grabs with Norma Araceli Cabrera winning the race with 11,144 votes to challengers Alexis Saenz 6,182 votes, Jose Angel Flores who garnered 4,217 votes and Aldina Santillan with 2,701 ballots cast.

Place 2 saw Roberto F. Loredo won with 7,202 votes to incumbent Romeo Robles’ 6,797 votes, Jose Isaac Santa Maria who garnered 6,223 votes and Jose Bravo with 3,436 ballots cast.

Place 3 had Elizabeth Chavez win the position with 8,227 votes to unseat incumbent Yolanda Castillo with 7,242 votes while bearing challengers Pete Garcia who garnered 6,084 votes and Vittorio Puente who received 2,608 votes.

WESLACO ISD

The Weslaco school board will have two new faces on the board with the two incumbents winning their reelections.

Place 4 had Oscar Caballero winning with 5,918 votes compared to Andres Arredondo’s 5,220 votes and Javi Herrera who had 4,475 ballots cast for him.

Place 6 saw Joel Rivera win with 9,017 votes to Alfredo Castaneda’s 6,387 votes.

Place 5 incumbent Benjamin “Ben” Castillo won reelection with 10,038 votes to Jeff Everitt’s 5,738 votes.

Fellow incumbent Isidoro Nieto reclaimed Place 7 with 8,193 votes to Paula Sanchez’s 7,629 votes.

DONNA ISD

In Donna, all three incumbents won reelection.

Place 5 saw incumbent Eloy Avila Jr. win with 6,905 votes to David Yanez’s 5,037 votes. Ida M. Garcia won with 6,971 votes to Juan Bazan’s 4,806 votes. Maricela Valdez won with 6,356 votes to Efrain Gomez’s 5,489 votes.

MERCEDES ISD

The district is set to see four new faces on the board with two incumbents losing their reelection races.

Place 2 saw Horacio Jeronimo Pequeno garnered 2,021 votes to unseat incumbent President Marcos Joaquin Garcia IV with 1,604 votes and challenger Velda Garcia with 806 votes.

In Place 4, incumbent Nancy E. Vallejo also lost her race with 2,152 votes to Johnny Isaac Gomez’s 2,296 votes.

Joseph Bay Trevino won Place 1 with 2,925 votes to Adan Vallejo’s 1,591 votes. Place 3 had Patti Ross Loya winning with 2,289 votes to Cristella Hernandez’s 2,105 votes.

EDCOUCH-ELSA ISD

The district has three new members on the board.

Place 1 had Elena Rodriguez winning the seat with 2,485 votes to Jesse Ruiz’s 1,834 votes and Robert Garate’s 627 votes.

Place 4 saw Senaida Salinas unseat incumbent Fernando Torres Jr. by a slim margin with 2,545 votes to 2,355 votes.

Victor L. Hernandez claimed victory for Place 5 with 2,545 votes to Celine Perez’s 2,436 votes.

SOUTH TEXAS ISD

For Hidalgo County Commissioners Precinct 2, Margarita Garcia claimed victory with 25,855 votes compared to Cesar Castillo’s 11,938 votes.

HIDALGO ISD

Hidalgo voters decided to bring new faces to all three seats with each incumbent losing their reelection efforts.

Place 3 had Pete Sanchez unseating incumbent Martin Carrasco with 996 votes to 839 votes.

Diana Garcia beat out incumbent and board President Yesenia Ayala in Place 4 with 976 votes to 881 votes.

Place 5 saw Steven R. Martinez win with 1,052 votes to incumbent Ben Arjona’s 794 votes.

LA VILLA ISD

Place 5 had Jose “T-Rex” Ramirez win with 379 votes to incumbent Yesenia Morales’ 287 votes and Julissa Lopez’s 251 votes.

Martin ‘Block’ Hinojosa unseated incumbent Sonia Lopez with 560 votes to 311 votes.

Gilberto ‘Gibby’ Hinojosa III ran unopposed for Place 6.

MONTE ALTO ISD

Place 4 Ester Cardonza-Wade, Place 5 Armando Lopez and Place 6 Johnny Herrera are all incumbents that ran unopposed.

Place 7 had incumbent and President Connie Villanueva win reelection against Anna Valdez Molina with 650 votes to 421 votes.

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