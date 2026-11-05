Border Patrol detainee out of hospital after jumping out of moving van

A Guatemalan man was charged with escaping from Border Patrol custody after he broke a window, pried open the metal mesh and jumped out of a moving van transporting a group of people to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station.

Roberto Arnoldo Sanchez-Hernandez, born in 2000, was charged with escape or attempt to escape from custody of an officer or employee of the United States Pursuant to lawful arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

On Sept. 24, Border Patrol agents encountered several people in Escobares who admitted to being illegally present in the United States. They were then placed in a “secure transport” van for transportation.

“During transport, the transporting agent heard breaking glass coming from the rear of the van,” the complaint said.

The agent asked the occupants about the noise, but no one responded.

After a while, the agent pulled over to investigate and found that the rear window had been broken and the mesh forcibly removed.

After asking again, one person stated that someone broke the window, pried open the metal mesh with his hands, opened the rear door and jumped, according to the complaint.

Responding agents eventually found Sanchez-Hernandez lying along the roadside with severe injuries.

Sanchez-Hernandez was given first aid and transported to South Texas Health System McAllen for medical treatment where he remained hospitalized until Oct. 29 when he was medically cleared.

“A biometric records check revealed no prior immigration or criminal history,” the complaint said.

Following his release, Sanchez-Hernandez was taken to the Rio Grande Valley Centralized Processing Center where told agents that the individuals in the van were “desperate to escape” after being apprehended, so one of them forcibly removed the metal mesh surrounding the rear window, broken the glass and opened the door using the exterior door handle.

The investigation led authorities to another individual who was transported with Sanchez-Hernandez at the Coastal Bend Detention Center.

On Oct. 30, agents conducted an interview with an El Salvadoran man by the name of Teodoro Josue Sandoval-Guevara who described Sanchez-Hernandez as “restless.”

Sandoval-Guevara stated that Sanchez-Hernandez told the agent driving that night to “leave me here by the curb” in Spanish.

He went on to say that Sanchez-Hernandez began tampering with the window until he eventually broke it with his hand and jumped out of the van without the help of anyone.

Sandoval-Guevara identified Sanchez-Hernandez in a photo lineup, according to the complaint.

Sanchez-Hernandez appeared in McAllen federal court Monday for his preliminary examination and detention hearing and is scheduled to return “no later than” Dec. 18, court records indicate.

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