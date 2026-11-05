Brownsville hires NYPD veteran as new police chief

T he city of Brownsville has hired a new police chief, Angel L. Figueroa Jr., formerly of the New York City Police Department.

He officially starts work in Brownsville on Dec. 14, and will succeed former chief Felix Sauceda, who transitioned out of the role and now serves as deputy city manager.

According to the city, Figueroa brings more than 20 years of law enforcement experience with the NYPD, including “executive leadership, strategic operations, crime reduction, professional standards and police training.”

He is currently deputy chief and executive officer of Patrol Borough Manhattan South, where Figueroa is second-in-command for borough-wide operations, overseeing approximately 2,500 personnel. His responsibilities include “operational planning, coordination across commands, major event management and performance oversight,” according to the city.

Figueroa was previously assigned as commanding officer for the NYPD Police Academy, serving in the Professional Standards Bureau, and led precincts responsible for public safety in some of busiest quarters of the New York City, according to a Nov. 2 announcement from the city of Brownsville.

He was the first Hispanic commanding officer of NYPD’s Times Square Unit, 1st Precinct and 13th Precinct, “marking a significant milestone in his law enforcement career,” according to the city.

Figueroa is also an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where he teaches subjects tied to police science, corrections, law and criminal justice, and provides leadership development instruction for police executives and newly promoted supervisors, according to the city.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice from the college and is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Brownsville City Manager Alan Guard noted that “Brownsville is growing” and said the city’s public safety must continue to keep pace with that growth and meet the needs of residents.

“Mr. Figueroa brings extensive executive leadership experience, a strong record of improving police operations and a commitment to accountability, professional development and community-centered policing,” Guard said.

“His experience will help us build on the progress of our police department, strengthen the organization and support the men and women who serve our community. I am confident his leadership will help position the department for continued growth while maintaining our commitment to the safety and quality of life of Brownsville residents.”

“I look forward to joining the Brownsville Police Department, working alongside its dedicated officers and staff, and becoming an active member of the Brownsville community,” said Figueroa.

“My priority is to listen, learn and understand the needs of our residents while building strong relationships with community members, local leaders and our public safety partners. I look forward to building on the department’s existing successes, supporting the professional growth of our officers, and strengthening the strategies and resources needed to meet the demands of a growing city.”

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