    Man arrested in Polk County traffic stop for grand theft warrant

    By Jessica Moschioni,

    1 days ago

    ELOISE, Florida — A routine traffic stop in Eloise on Sunday led to the arrest of a man wanted for grand theft, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. when a deputy pulled over a VW Jetta near Snively Avenue and 7th Street.

    The driver, identified as 30-year-old Frank Vito Bianchi of Land O' Lakes, was found to be driving with a suspended license and without the required motorist insurance. Further investigation revealed that Bianchi had an outstanding Polk County warrant for grand theft, stemming from a September investigation in which he allegedly stole $500 from a friend's home.

    Bianchi was arrested without incident and booked into the Polk County Jail, stated the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

