Tampa opens distribution sites for Hurricane Milton relief

TAMPA, Florida — The City of Tampa has established four distribution sites to provide essential supplies to residents affected by Hurricane Milton. Drive-through PODS are distributing water, MREs, and ice at two locations, with the Al Lopez site also offering tarps.

The drive-through PODS are located at Gandy Boat Ramp, 5108 W Gandy Blvd., and Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave. They will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for up to a week, contingent on supply availability, according to the City of Tampa. Additionally, Neighborhood Pop-Ups are distributing water, MREs, and hygiene kits at Babe Zaharias Golf Course, 11412 N Forest Hills Drive, and Copeland Park, 11001 N 15th St. These pop-ups will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in response to area flooding.