Local Tampa businesses work to reopen after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Florida — As the cleanup continues following Hurricane Milton, many local businesses in Tampa are striving to reopen and serve the community. The City of Tampa is actively compiling a list of businesses that are operational, including restaurants, grocery stores, hardware stores, and other essential services.

Residents are encouraged to shop locally and support these businesses as they recover, according to a press release from the City of Tampa. Business hours may vary, and some services may be limited, so it is recommended to call ahead or check websites for availability. The list of open businesses will be updated regularly, and residents are advised to check back for the latest information. Business owners or individuals aware of open businesses not listed are encouraged to notify the city using the form available at tampa.gov/open.